Watch: Icing on the cake! Ryan Hoffman dogpiled by Warriors after nailing first-ever conversion to end 300th NRL match

The Warriors have belted the Titans 34-12 on the Gold Coast for their their seventh consecutive win at Cbus Super Stadium - their home-away-from-home in the NRL.

He's missed two other attempts in his career but on a special afternoon against the Titans, Hoffman could do no wrong.
Titans prop and Queensland State of Origin hopeful Jarrod Wallace faces a nervous wait over a late shoulder charge on the halftime whistle.

Wallace was Maroons 18th man for Origin I and, if charged with a grade-one count, would face a one-match ban, making him ineligible for Origin II.

The Titans scored in the 6th minute on Saturday afternoon at Robina but that was where celebrations ended for Gold Coast fans.

The Warriors' first try came off the back of a penalty. Shaun Johnson delivered a superb pass to Ryan Hoffman - playing his 300th NRL game - who scored in the 10th minute.

Hoffman was gifted an easy try by playmakers Kieran Foran and Shaun Johnson to celebrate today's special match against the Titans.
Their gung-ho brand of football was on full display for their second try, with a trademark Warriors offload to Johnson who lobbed the ball across to Blake Ayshford for a try.

Halves Kieran Foran and Johnson attacked the Titans' right edge regularly, sending traffic towards Ash Taylor and Morgan Boyle.

They struggled in defence without captain Ryan James who couldn't get the correct rotation to return to the field and only played 58 minutes of the match.

The Warriors took a demanding 20 point lead into halftime after scoring three times in the final 12 minutes of the half.
Jarryd Hayne scored a superb solo try to give the Titans some life at the start of the second half but, as rain fell in Robina, the Titans slipped further away.

The Warriors scored their fifth try of the match in the 67th minute through Ayshford again.

Both sides suffered injuries late in the game, the Warriors' Foran limped off in the 64th minute.

The Titans' Kane Elgey dislocated his shoulder and left the field five minutes later - and Warrior Konrad Hurrell went off in the 75th minute with an injured ankle.

