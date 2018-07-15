Watch: Huge cut out pass leads to try as Tigers upset the high flying Dragons

 

Robbie Farah and Benji Marshall have turned back the clock to deliver the Wests Tigers' a 20-16 upset win in a cliffhanger against St George Illawarra.

Benji Marshall and Robbie Farah turned back time to inspire Wests Tigers to a big win over St George Illawarra.
Source: SKY

Playing their first game together in 1772 days, Farah set up all three of his team's tries while Marshall pulled off a number of key plays in both attack and defence at Jubilee Oval.

The win ensures they remain in 10th spot, four points adrift of eighth-placed Brisbane, with seven games remaining in the season.

The Tigers were leading by six when Farah sold Tim Lafai a dummy and then grubber-kicked astutely for winger David Nofaoluma in the 59th minute.

The Dragons then looked buried when Gareth Widdop's line dropout sailed out on the full to gift the visitors an extra two points with 14 minutes remaining.

But a Widdop try off a Ben Hunt chip kick spurred the home crowd to life, and a comeback loomed when Matt Dufty zoomed over from a Luciano Leilua pass in the 75th minute.

However the visitors held on to send the Dragons, who had all five of their State of Origin stars backing up, to back-to-back defeats for the first time this year.

They have also dropped to a season-low third spot on the ladder.

The Tigers looked likely early, and cashed in on field position when Farah feigned a kick only to send Luke Brooks through for first points in his 100th match.

The Dragons replied through the neat stepping of Hunt, however that was how the score remained in a tightly contested first half where they lost Nene Macdonald to a foot injury.

Marshall, in his first game back from a calf injury, was also denied a highlight by a dubious forward pass ruling in the opening 40 minutes.

Instead it was the 33-year-old Farah who produced all the magic plays, including a well-timed inside ball for Moses Mbye to put Corey Thompson over soon after the break.

The win may have come at a cost however, with co-captain Chris Lawrence failing to finish the match due to a hamstring injury.

