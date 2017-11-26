Watch: 'Hopefully the people of Tonga are proud' - Emotional Konrad Hurrell proud of historic World Cup campaign

Mate Ma'a Tonga centre Konrad Hurrell says he's delighted with the impact he and his teammates have made on the international rugby league landscape after last night's controversial loss to England in the World Cup semi-finals.

Hurrell told 1 NEWS after the match he was proud of his team's actions on and off the field after they stormed into the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time in the small Pacific nation's history.

"Hopefully the people of Tonga are proud of us," he said.

"The goal was to make it to the final and we came short there but that's what footy is - as a team we're proud of ourselves and we're proud of what we've acheived."