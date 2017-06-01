Watch: The Hayne Plane goes flying into NSW fans' section after scoring Origin try to end all hopes of a Maroons comeback

Only something special it seemed would inspire NSW to victory in the State of Origin series opener at Suncorp Stadium tonight.



Even against a Queensland side without more than 100 Origin games' worth of experience.



But Andrew Fifita provided it, sparking the Blues' record 28-4 game one win over Queensland with a man of the match effort in front of a 50,309-strong crowd.



It marked the Blues' biggest Origin win over Queensland in Brisbane, eclipsing their 32-10 game three romp in 2005.



And it was the first time NSW had won a series opener since 2014 - the last year the Blues won the Origin trophy.



"It's an unreal feeling. To come up here and win any time it's a tough feat," new NSW captain Boyd Cordner said.



NSW were installed as bookies favourites for game one in Brisbane for the first time since 2005 - and the Blues didn't like it one bit.



NSW coach Laurie Daley was still wary of a Queensland side embracing the underdog tag after losing likes of Matt Scott (knee), Johnathan Thurston (shoulder), Billy Slater (overlooked), Greg Inglis (knee) and Corey Parker (retired) missing.



And the Maroons blooded two rookies - five-eighth Anthony Milford and prop Dylan Napa.



The Blues still knew they would need an X-factor to defeat a Queensland side celebrating skipper Cameron Smith's record 40th Origin.



Enter Fifita.



The Cronulla enforcer was unstoppable in the first half, breaking tackles almost at will before all but sealing the result with a 55th minute try.



Fifita set up another try and ran a total of 175m to help NSW win their second game in their 10 Origins in Queensland.



"He had a whale of a game mate. He plays his best footy when he's thinking 'run' and then the offload comes," NSW pivot James Maloney said.



NSW also found some inspiration in the man who sparked the Blues' last series win in 2014 - Jarryd Hayne, albeit at centre not fullback.



Hayne scored a 60th minute try that ensured a record win and ran 130m.



"It's very disappointing. Our defence, I think, let ourselves down tonight," milestone man Smith said.



"Back to the drawing board mate. The challenge gets a little bit harder now, we travel to Sydney next game and it's a must-win for us."



The Blues' five tries to one win was made even more impressive considering they were without recalled NSW halfback Mitchell Pearce from the 50th minute after copping a late Will Chambers hit.



Pearce didn't return but still earned his fifth win in 16 Origins.



He will be keen to end his Origin drought after featuring in six losing series.



Fifita ran amok in the first half, running for 119m to hand NSW a 12-4 halftime lead.



Yet another Fifita bust set up Pearce's try on halftime in a body blow to Queensland.



And he delivered the knockout with his 50th minute try after Queensland centre Justin O'Neill knocked on just metres from his own line.



Since the introduction of the three game format in 1982, the team that has won the opener has gone on to win the series 26 times out of 35 - including seven in the past eight.



In other news, veteran Queensland prop Nate Myles injured his elbow in the 73rd minute while Chambers may come under scrutiny for his hit on Pearce.

