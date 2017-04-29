 

Watch: 'Hayne catches them napping!' Titans star powers through dozing Knights with quick tap-and-gap try

Jarryd Hayne has inspired Gold Coast to back-to-back wins, with the Titans defeating Newcastle 38-8 this afternoon.

The Hayne Plane took off like a jet after he earned a penalty 10m out and the Knights were left not knowing what hit them.
Hayne starred with two tries in an almost full strength Titans team in front of 10,511 fans at Cbus Super Stadium.

Hayne was shifted to the centres to allow the Gold Coast's form player Tyrone Roberts a stint at fullback.

Gold Coast coach Neil Henry praised his star player after some rumours of discontent between them.

"We needed to fit Kane in the side and Tyrone has been good at the back recently, Jarryd has experience in the centres also," Henry said.

"It isolated him (Hayne) a little bit but he had a few nice touches, all in all it worked well for the good of the team. He was working against Dane Gagai who's a handy player, and I think he did a good job in defending him."

Sam Stone got over the line for the Knights first.

But Hayne then blew the Knights' defence away by burrowing low for an NFL-style try in the first half, before taking the game out of reach for the visitors with his second try in the 48th minute.

The floodgates opened after the 40th minute with Gold Coast crossing the line six times, including two for Konrad Hurrell and one each for Elgey, Hayne, captain Ryan James and Joe Greenwood.

Newcastle coach Nathan Brown was shattered with performance of his side during the second half but says there were tiny positives to take from the loss

"When we went set for set with them in the first half we were okay," Brown said.

"We were making good metres in the middle part of the first half and it seemed like we were getting on top."

Watch: 'Hayne catches them napping!' Titans star powers through dozing Knights with quick tap-and-gap try

