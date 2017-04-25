Watch: How has he stayed in? Storm winger comes up with miracle finish against Warriors

Source:
Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr miraculously managed to stay within the field of play, to score a vital try in his side's 20-14 victory over the Warriors in Melbourne.
After going in at halftime with the scores locked at 8-8, the Storm were behind early in the second half thanks to David Fusitu'a's second try of the night.
Storm halfback Cooper Cronk grabbed a try back, before Addo-Carr's fancy footwork saw him evade Fusitu'a's last ditch tackle and score.
Felise Kafusi added the final nail in the Warriors' coffin, scoring in the 78th minute to seal the win.
