Watch: How has he stayed in? Storm winger comes up with miracle finish against Warriors

Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr miraculously managed to stay within the field of play, to score a vital try in his side's 20-14 victory over the Warriors in Melbourne.

After going in at halftime with the scores locked at 8-8, the Storm were behind early in the second half thanks to David Fusitu'a's second try of the night.

Storm halfback Cooper Cronk grabbed a try back, before Addo-Carr's fancy footwork saw him evade Fusitu'a's last ditch tackle and score.