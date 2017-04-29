Watch: French rugby league player faces life ban after disgracefully attacking referee

A French rugby league player is staring at a life ban, after a vicious, unprovoked attack on a referee in an under 20's match between Saint-Esteve and Toulouse.

Referee Benjamin Casty showed the player, who is currently unidentified, a yellow card - yet before he left the field angrily gestured towards Casty.

The player threw a right hook at the unsuspecting Casty, connecting and knocking him to the ground before a melee between the two sides erupted.

Casty was taken to hospital with injuries to his cheekbone and jaw.

Saint-Esteve president Christian Cozza confirmed that the player in question had already missed four matches this season through suspension.

"This player had already been suspended four games earlier in the season and I did not want him to play," Cozza said.

Marc Palanques, president of the French Rugby League Federation added that strong action needs to be taken against the player.