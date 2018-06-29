 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Watch: Was this forward? Warriors robbed in final minutes after controversial final pass sets up Sharks' game-winning try

share

Source:

AAP

The Warriors have lost a nail-biting clash with the Sharks at Mt Smart Stadium tonight after the Sharks scored a controversial game-winning try in the final three minutes.

When the replays hit the big screen, the Mt Smart crowd were quick to point out the pass.
Source: SKY

The Warriors took a 15-14 lead with five minutes to go thanks to a field goal by Shaun Johnson but it was undone moments later after Edrick Lee crossed over in the left corner for a try.

The referees went to the bunker to make sure Lee was in the field of play when he scored and after it was ruled he was, awarded the try.

However, replays appeared to show the pass to Lee that put him in space to score was forward - what makes matters worse is that the touch judge was right there when the pass happened.

The Mt Smart crowd let out thunderous boos after the replays appeared on the big screen but it didn't change the result as the Sharks went on to win 18-15.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
When the replays hit the big screen, the Mt Smart crowd were quick to point out the pass.

Watch: Was this forward? Warriors robbed in final minutes after controversial final pass sets up Sharks' game-winning try

00:15
2
The big loose forward was given the attempt as a mark of respect but didn't quite pull it off.

Watch: Jerome Kaino shanks conversion attempt wide in final game at Eden Park as Blues crush Reds

00:13
3
The home side jumped on a poor first 10 minutes from the Sharks to cross the line twice.

As it happened: Heartbroken Warriors denied in final minutes of thrilling clash with Sharks after controversial try

4
Sonny Bill Williams.

Sonny Bill Williams welcomes his first baby boy into the world

00:15
5
The Blues dominated the first half after ill-discipline led to two yellow cards for the Reds.

Blues down dismal Reds in match featuring four yellow cards at freezing cold Eden Park

00:59

John Armstrong: Ardern's baby leave gives her time to give serious thought to Labour's 'cannot be bothered' attitude to business sector

Those voicing the views of business are few and far between in the Labour caucus, writes out columnist.

02:09
Wally Hauhama was appointed to the role of Deputy Commissioner in May this year.

Government to hold inquiry into appointment process of Deputy Commissioner of Police

The announcement comes after Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha today issued an apology for comments he made about the Louise Nicholas rape case in 2004.

01:50

'It's gold for the baby' - New Zealand's first community breast milk bank up and running

The donated breast milk is first screened and pasteurised.

Police car generic.

Guns, drugs, cash and stolen property found at Whanganui address with gang ties

Two men have been arrested after police executed a search warrant.

00:17
The nurses’ union and DHBs will meet today in Wellington.

Nurses withdraw strike action over pay and work conditions scheduled for next Thursday

The move comes after a revised offer from the District Health Boards to the New Zealand Nurses Union.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 