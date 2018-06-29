Watch: Was this forward? Warriors robbed in final minutes after controversial final pass sets up Sharks' game-winning try

The Warriors have lost a nail-biting clash with the Sharks at Mt Smart Stadium tonight after the Sharks scored a controversial game-winning try in the final three minutes.

The Warriors took a 15-14 lead with five minutes to go thanks to a field goal by Shaun Johnson but it was undone moments later after Edrick Lee crossed over in the left corner for a try.

The referees went to the bunker to make sure Lee was in the field of play when he scored and after it was ruled he was, awarded the try.

However, replays appeared to show the pass to Lee that put him in space to score was forward - what makes matters worse is that the touch judge was right there when the pass happened.