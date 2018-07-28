 

Watch: Former Warriors star Ben Matulino flattens Bulldogs rookie with hit of the year contender

AAP
Topics
League
NRL

Canterbury have all but killed off Wests Tigers' fairytale NRL finals chance after springing a surprise 16-4 upset last night.

Two tries to Kerrod Holland were enough for the Bulldogs to break a three-game losing streak at ANZ Stadium and claim an important two points as they seek to avoid the wooden spoon.

After North Queensland produced a boilover against Newcastle earlier in the night, it left Parramatta alone on 10 points at the bottom of the ladder ahead of their clash against South Sydney on Saturday.

The Tigers had beaten high flyers South Sydney and St George Illawarra in the previous two weeks but showed none of the same urgency and spark.

Ivan Cleary's side have been hot and cold all year, beating top four teams in Melbourne (twice), Sydney Roosters, Rabbitohs and

Dragons but then losing games they should have won.

The Warriors now have a chance to open up a six-point lead on the joint venture club when they take on the Gold Coast tomorrow, meaning their top eight hopes have all but evaporated with five games remaining.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a number of opportunities in the first 40 minutes but only had a 6-0 lead to show for at halftime.

Brett Morris and Holland both got over the line only to be denied before Holland finally drew first blood in the 15th minute with a barge-over effort.

The Bulldogs went 14 in front when Holland got his double off a sharp set play but they appeared to go into their shell and content to protect their lead.

Esan Marsters went over to peel the Bulldogs' lead back to just 10 points with 14 minutes remaining.

However, the likes of rapidly-improving playmaker Lachlan Lewis and veterans Josh Jackson and David Klemmer got them over the line.

Klemmer may have a case to answer after appearing to shoulder charge Moses Mbye late in the match.

Matulino's Wests Tigers earned a 16-4 win over Canterbury last night. Source: SKY
Topics
League
NRL
Cowboys score in final minutes to earn remarkable comeback win over Knights

AAP
Topics
League
NRL

A Gavin Cooper try two minutes from fulltime secured a comeback victory for North Queensland over Newcastle last night, ending a five-game home losing streak.

Jonathan Thurston inspired the second-half comeback, scoring once and having a hand in the other two tries as the Cowboys edged Newcastle 20-18.

Two tries from Lachlan Fitzgibbon and one from Aidan Guerra, against one from Justin O'Neill, gave the Knights an 18-6 half-time advantage.

Coen Hess and Thurston scored within three minutes of each other early in the second half, but with Ken Sio more accurate with his conversions, the hosts were still behind until the dramatic late try.

The exciting finish was in stark contrast to the way the Cowboys started.

After two minutes Jack Cogger drew Thurston then played in Fitzgibbon who burst through a big gap before darting inside Te Maire Martin for the Knights to open the scoring.

The second try saw Danny Levi take the play the ball two metres out and feed Aidan Guerra who broke the line untouched.

The Cowboys were allowed back into the game at the mid-point of the first half when Levi was sent to the sin bin.

And within two minutes they were on the board as a run-around between Thurston and Cooper led to the Cowboys captain finding O'Neill alone on the touchline for an easy try.

The lead was restored seven minutes before the break when Fitzgibbon scored again, bursting through a gap and brushing off despairing tackles between Thurston and Kane Linnett.

After stinging words from Paul Green, the Cowboys came out a better side and Thurston found Hess on the right flank and he burst through two tackles to reduce the margin to eight points.

The Cowboys scored again when Thurston went wide to Linnett who passed to O'Neill and his smart kick inside bounced perfectly for his skipper to collect.

As time was running out and with the Cowboys staring at a sixth-straight defeat, Thurston found Martin who passed to Cooper for the winning points.

Newcastle blew their 12-0 lead to fall 20-18 in Townsville last night. Source: SKY
Topics
League
NRL
Roosters resisting buying into media 'speculation' surrounding them as NRL playoffs approach

AAP
Topics
League

Coach Trent Robinson is defiant in the face of hysteria.

From the moment his Sydney Roosters signed Cooper Cronk late last year, he had to be.

No team has had more written about their attack this year than the Roosters. Yet through all the questions for the majority of the year, they still sit fourth headed into Sunday's blockbuster with St George Illawarra.

The last time the Sydney Roosters faced the Dragons on Anzac Day, the world was seemingly falling in.

They'd scored just two tries in two weeks, while their own halves consultant in Andrew Johns was critical of their offence.

All this money they'd splurged on their new-look spine - never mind the brushing of long-time halfback Mitchell Pearce - was under question.

Three months later and suddenly the Roosters are the most dangerous attacking team in the competition according to some.

Last week's 56-24 flogging of Manly was a carve up and it's now all worthwhile. Some say they're a serious premiership threat while others point out they haven't beaten another top-four side yet this year headed into Sunday.

"That speculation is outside," Robinson said.

"Our focus is really clear. If you want to waiver with speculation you rise and fall. Whereas we want to keep going ahead and keep going up but all that matters is Sunday.

"That's all that matters. The only thing that counts is we go out and try and improve on last week and play our best footy so far this year on Sunday."

Robinson is somewhere in the middle on his team's attack.

Just as he claimed last week their defence had plenty of room for improvement despite being ranked first in the league, he believes there is also work to do with ball in hand.

There are clear improvements from back in April though.

Luke Keary, Boyd Cordner and Latrell Mitchell had a field day on the left-edge last week, while Jake Friend was also the most dangerous he's been out of dummy- half all season last week.

"We probably since then (Anzac Day) improved significantly and we've got a fair bit of a way to go.

"That's the way we're looking at it. I feel like we're a tighter unit, a clearer unit, you can see that on the field and we're just getting started.

"That was a long time ago, it's a lifetime in footy. It's a clean slate, let's go. Let's get it on on Sunday."

Meanwhile the Roosters are confident Dylan Napa will return this week from a knee injury he suffered before Origin III, after having got through the week of training unscathed.

"He trained well today so it will be making sure he pulls up well tomorrow," Robinson said on Friday.

"He's a good chance ... Looking forward to getting Naps back in very soon."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 31: James Tedesco of the Roosters is tackled during the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors at Allianz Stadium on March 31, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
James Tedesco of the Roosters is tackled during the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors at Allianz Stadium in Sydney. Source: Getty
Topics
League