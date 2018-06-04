 

Watch: Former NZ Warriors fullback Sam Tomkins and brother filmed abusing bar staff in Wigan

English Super League club Wigan Warriors have fined ex-NZ Warriors fullback Sam Tomkins, and suspended brother Joel after the pair were captured on camera abusing bar staff in the North England town.

Tomkins and brother Joel have both been punished by Wigan Warriors for the incident.
Source: Youtube/flippantname

In the video, Joel Tomkins, 31, can be seen attempting to get behind the bar, swearing at staff while being asked to leave.

Joel has been fined 10,000 pounds (NZ $19,000) and suspended for four weeks, while ex-Warriors star Sam has been fined 5,000 pounds ($9,500). 

The clip came to light after Wigan were defeated 23-0 by rivals Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Speaking to the BBC, Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski admitted his disgust at the footage.

"I was pretty disgusted at the video," he said.

"Our players know and fully understand the role that they have to play within the community and to see two of our high profile, senior players behave in such a way, disappointed me greatly."

Wigan say they will investigate the incident further, as well as hold discussions over Joel Tomkins' future with the club.

