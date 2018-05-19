 

Watch: Former Junior Kiwi unleashes flawless side-stepping show, beats five Roosters to score game-winner in dying minutes

A solo Jamayne Isaako try has clinched a late 28-22 victory for Brisbane in a see-sawing NRL battle with the Sydney Roosters.

Jamayne Isaako will definitely be up for Try of the Year with this effort in the 28-22 win.
With scores locked 22-22, Isaako, a former Junior Kiwi in 2015, shaped to kick a field goal before weaving his way to the line for a sensational Friday night match-winner for his injury-hit side.

The Christchurch-born winger's try capped an incredible back and forth contest, highlighted by the showdown between NSW Origin centre hopefuls, James Roberts and Latrell Mitchell.

Roberts used sheer speed to beat five and put the Broncos level with seven minutes to play after Mitchell had tormented him in a devastating first half display.

The hyped showdown between potential Queensland hookers Andrew McCullough and Jake Friend was unremarkable but the clash of centres more than made up for it.

In another example of his State of Origin readiness, Mitchell toyed with Roberts to set up two first-half tries and looked dangerous every time he touched the ball.

Roberts joked earlier this week that he still had the 20-year-old's palm print on his chest from a fend in last year's finals series.

He added to that show reel by brushing Roberts aside to usher the Roosters' first try for Luke Keary 12 minutes in, while an accidental knee to Roberts' groin completed a forgettable first 40 minutes for the Broncos speedster.

He responded well, though, setting up Isaako for a four-pointer 10 minutes into the second stanza that reinstalled the host's lead before his breathtaking individual effort.

Debutant Kotoni Staggs was thrust into the action after just three minutes, replacing a groggy Tom Opacic after he copped a knee while tackling Blake Ferguson.

His try and assist helped the Broncos, missing five regulars through injury, stay in the hunt before Roberts and Isaako powered them home.

"Great, wonderful, elated," Broncos coach Wayne Bennett said.

"It's been a tough time at our club, the last couple of weeks with injuries ... it was just an outstanding effort by a group of guys that refused to be beaten.

"James did what only James can do ... beat them hands down and incredible, that try ... he just wasted them all in the end."

Incumbent Queensland forward Dylan Napa was sin-binned in a frenzied finish after felling Korbin Sims and will face a nervous wait at the judiciary given he already carried 75 points.

But his coach Trent Robinson claims it shouldn't have even been a penalty, arguing it was an unfortunate collision rather than a deliberate act as ruled by the officials.

"It happens in our game; it's unfortunate for Korbin but ... it's a horrible call," he said.

"They've called that he intentionally led to knock him out with his head, it's just wrong.

"There's other issues there why we didn't win the game but that's a gross error and unacceptable at his level."

The win puts both sides level on 12 points, with mid-table 6-5 records approaching the Origin period.

