Watch: Focused Kiwis pump some serious iron in the gym as Denver Test against England looms

The Kiwis are settled in and preparing for this weekend's landmark Test against England in Denver, forward Joseph Tapine says.

As a fresh-faced New Zealand side touched down in the USA, taking to the gym before Sunday's clash, Tapine told NZ Rugby League about the journey to Denver, which will see its first ever taste of international rugby league.

"It's good, good bunch of boys," he said.

"We've had a long trip, (but we're) all settled in and ready for the game.