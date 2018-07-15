 

Watch: Fists fly as Warriors beat Broncos in Brisbane for the first time in five years

For the first time in five years the New Zealand Warriors have defeated Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium, keeping their top four hopes alive with a 26-6 NRL victory on Sunday.

Chris Satae was sinbinned for using his elbow as he ran at Andrew McCullough, with the Broncos hooker also seeing yellow for retaliation.
Source: SKY

A week after the Broncos looked to have locked up a finals spot, they are now precariously placed at eighth with a -26 point deficit after the Warriors snapped the hosts' three game winning run.

The Warriors ended their own worrying two game losing slide with the five-tries- to-one rout in front of 37,493 largely shellshocked fans that looks set to move them to seventh.

Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett seemed poised to savour career victory No.500 on Sunday after the Broncos won five of their last six games and with the top four seemingly in their sights.

The hooker was instrumental in the Warriors’ big win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.
Source: SKY

And the Warriors looked vulnerable at a venue where they had not won since 2013 after a 36-4 last round thumping from Penrith.

Yet Brisbane had no answer for the powerful Warriors with hulking prop Agnatius Paasi leading the way.

Halfback Shaun Johnson and hooker Issac Luke ran amok as nuggety centre Solomone Kata crossed for a double in a nightmare afternoon for Brisbane winger Jamayne Isaako.

Remarkably the Warriors now have the best away record in the competition, winning seven from nine.

Brisbane were behind the eight ball from the outset, losing NSW centre James Roberts (Achilles) and forward Tevita Pangai (hamstring).

But nothing could quite prepare Brisbane for the Warriors assault to come.

Johnson had a hand in tries to Kata (seventh) and winger Gerard Beale (26th) before Luke did it all himself with a solo dummy half effort in the 36th as the visitors grabbed a 16-0 halftime buffer.

Kata bagged his second by the 50th before Paasi bulldozed his way over five minutes later to put the result beyond doubt.

Brisbane were denied tries to Corey Oates (5th) and captain Darius Boyd (46th) before hooker Andrew McCullough finally got the hosts on the board in the final five minutes.

Both McCullough and the Warriors' Chris Satae were binned in the 33rd minute.

Satae raised his arm while he was being tackled, hitting McCullough in the throat and prompting punches from the hooker.

In another concern for Bennett, back-rower Jaydn Su'A limped off in the 44th minute with a suspected knee injury.

