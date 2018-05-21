Watch: An exorcism, a bat and a homemade flamethrower – Warriors star goes to extreme lengths to destroy 'cursed' undies

Warriors centre Anthony Gelling has gone to extreme measures to ensure the Warriors don't lose for the rest of the season after identifying and destroying a pair of "cursed" undies.

Gelling said on social media he had realised a dark truth that had seen his and the NRL team's performances in recent weeks decline.

"Last weekend I realised every time I've played in a certain pair of undies my team has lost," he wrote on Twitter.

"This week I wore them for training instead and rolled my ankle during captain's run. Time to break the curse."

Gelling attached a video to the tweet showing how he went about breaking the curse.

The 27-year-old performed an exorcism, ran the undies over, hit them with a baseball bat, cut them, gave them to the dog and even set them on fire with a homemade flamethrower just to ensure the curse was lifted.

Gelling has made five appearances for the Warriors in his first season with the side, scoring one try in the Warriors' win over the Dragons in round six.

Warriors centre Anthony Gelling celebrates his try. Source: Photosport

However he also featured in the Warriors' 50-10 ANZAC Day drubbing by the Storm.