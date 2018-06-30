 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Watch: Ex-Warriors produces phenomenal charge down as Storm beat Roosters in thriller

share

Source:

AAP

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith has booted a last-gasp field goal to sink good mate Cooper Cronk and the Sydney Roosters in a memorable 9-8 win at Adelaide Oval.

Former Warriors captain Ryan Hoffman charged down ex-teammate Cooper Cronk as Melbourne beat the Roosters 9-8.
Source: SKY

Smith showed nerves of steel to kick the winner from 40m out on Friday night as his side provisionally moved into third on the NRL ladder.

Playing against his former side for the first time, Cronk had a chance to send the game into golden point in the dying seconds but had his field goal attempt charged down by Ryan Hoffman.

Hoffman twice smothered Cronk's attempt at one point in a helter-skelter final five minutes that also had Cameron Munster twice miss shots at field goal.

Dylan Napa's involvement in State of Origin III appears doubtful after the Queensland prop left the field with 10 minutes remaining with a suspected medial ligament strain.

After twisting his left knee in a Nelson Asofa-Solomona tackle, he went straight up the tunnel and is racing the clock 12 days out from the game three dead rubber.

The match was mostly a dour affair but a thrilling finish served the purpose of spreading the rugby league gospel in Australian rules heartland.

The Roosters were reduced to 12 men in the 50th minute when Victor Radley was sin-binned for a late high shot on Christian Welch.

The Storm finally took advantage when Asofa-Solomona crashed over off a Smith short ball for the first try of the game at the one-hour mark.

It also allowed Smith to pass 2300 career points, becoming just the second player in history to do so after Canterbury great Hazem El Masri.

Asofa-Solomona quickly went from hero to villain after spilling the ball from the kick-off, allowing debutant Matt Ikuvalu to score in the corner.

Latrell Mitchell converted from the sidelines to lock up the scores at eight-all with 16 on the clock but missed a penalty attempt from right in front just four minutes later.

Earlier, the two sides went into halftime locked at 2-2 after an opening 40 minutes marked by 15 penalties and some staunch defence from both sides.

At one point the Storm had six sets in a row on the Roosters' line but were turned away with Luke Keary coming up with a desperate try-saver on Suliasi Vunivalu.

Mitchell had a chance to give his side a two-point lead but missed a penalty conversion on the stroke of halftime.

Storm and NSW winger Josh Addo-Carr injured his ankle after he was trodden on by Blues teammate Mitchell, however Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy said he would be fine.

"I'm happy to get away with the win, it's a been a very disrupted week with the rep week but it's been the same with most teams in the competition," Bellamy said of the victory.

"Both teams did their best to lose it to be quite honest. Perhaps the Roosters did just a little bit better job than we did."

Despite his side's gutsy defensive efforts, Roosters coach Trent Robinson said his side needed to find more in attack.

"We both snuffed out each other's opportunities for most of the part and they took theirs with the field goal and we missed ours," Robinson said.

"There were some good opportunities for us to take advantage but we didn't and they did."

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
When the replays hit the big screen, the Mt Smart crowd were quick to point out the pass.

Watch: Was this forward? Warriors robbed in final minutes after controversial final pass sets up Sharks' game-winning try

00:15
2
The big loose forward was given the attempt as a mark of respect but didn't quite pull it off.

Watch: Jerome Kaino shanks conversion attempt wide in final game at Eden Park as Blues crush Reds

3
Bunty Afoa leaves the field injured with Dr John Mayhew. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Cronulla Sharks. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 29 June 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Warriors coach Steve Kearney takes final swipe at Denver Test after loss to Sharks

4
Sonny Bill Williams.

Sonny Bill Williams welcomes his first baby boy into the world

00:13
5
The home side jumped on a poor first 10 minutes from the Sharks to cross the line twice.

As it happened: Heartbroken Warriors denied in final minutes of thrilling clash with Sharks after controversial try

Suspect wanted after body of teen girl found in barrel still 'holed up in unit'

Following hours of police negotiations, Zlatko Sikorsky still remains in a Sunshine Coast unit.

Police car generic.

Police concerned for man's wellbeing after homicide investigation fails to find body

Police were informed on Thursday morning that a man's body had been found on a rural Canterbury property.

Police car generic.

Three killed in two separate crashes overnight

Five other people have been taken to hospital following the two crashes.

00:59

John Armstrong: Ardern's baby leave gives her time to give serious thought to Labour's 'cannot be bothered' attitude to business sector

Those voicing the views of business are few and far between in the Labour caucus, writes out columnist.

02:09
Wally Hauhama was appointed to the role of Deputy Commissioner in May this year.

Government to hold inquiry into appointment process of Deputy Commissioner of Police

The announcement comes after Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha today issued an apology for comments he made about the Louise Nicholas rape case in 2004.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 