 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Watch: Ex-NRL star Tasered six times in shocking stand-off with English police that left officers fearing for their lives

share

Source:

AAP

A former North Queensland hooker who fought off police officers for nearly an hour despite being Tasered six times has been jailed for 23 months.

Scott Moore has been sentenced to 23 months in prison for this attack on officers.
Source: Greater Manchester Police

Former Cowboy and Super League journeyman Scott Moore was repeatedly hit with the 50,000-volt stun gun but the 30-year-old repeatedly got back to his feet to charge at police, a court heard.

Moore, who became Super League's youngest-ever player when he played for his hometown club, St Helens, aged just 16, grunted and growled at terrified officers, who struggled to arrest him for 50 minutes, following a 240 km/h car chase.

As the 95kg rake fought them off he managed to grab the Taser, pointing it in the face of one officer, snarling: "You're getting it now!"

The terrified officer fought with Moore to release it from his hand and another officer struck him numerous times.

He eventually dropped the stun gun and following a further struggle, Moore, capped twice by England during a career including stints with Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants, and the London Broncos, was finally detained.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and three counts of assault and was jailed for one year and 11 months on Tuesday. He has also been disqualified from driving for two years.

Dashcam footage from a police vehicle captured Moore's Mercedes overtaking a lorry at around 100mph (160km/h) on a stretch of roadworks - which had a speed limit of 30mph - before continuing to accelerate to speeds of more than 150mph.

"In all their careers, the officers at the scene had never been so scared nor witnessed such a violent individual that had so much strength to fight," Detective Constable Lynsey Watson-Perry said.

"Moore knew exactly what he was doing, using his size and experience on the rugby field to evade officers in a desperate struggle that threatened both the safety of officers and innocent members of the public."

Moore last played for Bradford before being released at the end of last season.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Slade got Pau off to the perfect start in their 29-27 win over Castres.

Watch: Ex-All Black Colin Slade delivers monstrous fend on his way to rampaging Top 14 try

00:27
2
Aussie vice-captain has to be held back as relations between Australia and Proteas turn sour.

'Make sure we don't cross the line' - Australia coach backs David Warner after South Africa sledging drama

3
Hurricanes assistant coach John Plumtree. Super Rugby match, Crusaders v Hurricanes at AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 13 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes confirm John Plumtree as new coach for 2019 season

00:33
4
The two Kiwi powerhouses will come face-to-face in Wellington this weekend.

'Testing ourselves against the best' – Jordie Barrett relishing Hurricanes v Crusaders clash

00:15
5
Hull FC and Warrington were both reduced to 12 men for two foolish acts in the heated affair.

Watch: RED! Angry league star responds to devastating swinging arm with a marching head butt

03:34
1 NEWS' Joy Reid is in Salisbury, where a massive operation is taking place to find out what happened.

'Mystery and intrigue' – how did a former Russian spy and his daughter fall ill in English town?

1 NEWS' Joy Reid is in Salisbury, where a massive operation is taking place to find out what happened.


00:43
Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.

Video: 'It's a huge fire... we expect it to burn for most of the day' - fire fighters battle monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard

Twenty fire trucks, and 80 firefighters are still battling the blaze in Otahuhu this morning.


01:54
A fresh wave of bars and restaurants are opening this month.

Christchurch nightlife making a comeback after years of rebuilding

Some are calling for a night mayor like Amsterdam and New York have to manage their nightlife.

01:26
This summer smashed the previous record set way back in 1934.

After New Zealand's hottest summer for decades, Seven Sharp dishes out its Weather Awards

The TVNZ1 show look back on the summer just gone.

01:02
1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford gives her analysis.

More of National's old guard 'contemplating their futures' as Steven Joyce goes – Katie Bradford

1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford gives her thoughts.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 