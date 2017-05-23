Breaking News
An English rugby league player was shown a straight red card and faces an eight match ban after a shocking coathanger tackle on an opposition player in Leigh's UK Super League clash with Salford overnight.
Leigh's Adam Higson made contact both high and late on Salford's Gareth O'Brien, as the Red Devils mounted an attack on their opposition's tryline.
Referee James Child wasted no time in giving Higson his marching orders, showing a red card to send the Leigh winger from the field.
The incident would ultimately cost Leigh, who conceded just 30 seconds after play restarted, before going on to lose the match 36-22.
Leigh has been charged by the UK Super League's Independent Match Review Panel with a grade E high tackle, deeming the hit intentional, with punishment ranging from between a four to eight week ban.
