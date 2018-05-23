 

Watch: Dylan Walker 'probably deserved' to get punched, says NRL veteran

Cronulla's Luke Lewis came out against Walker's antics towards Curits Scott.
Frizell thought Highlanders manager Paul McLauglan was pranking him.

Watch: 'I gave back the phone thinking it wasn't for me!' Shannon Frizell shares hilarious story of life-changing call from ABs selectors

MELBOURNE, - JUNE 13: Robbie Kruse of the Australian National Soccer Team (Socceroos) looks for options during the International Friendly Match Between Brazilian National Football Team and the Australian (Socceroos) National Football Team on June 13, 2017, at The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia.(Photo by Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire)

Computer simulation gives eliminated Italians higher chance of winning FIFA World Cup than qualified Aussies

00:15
Jakub Kornfeil looked more like a supercross star after escaping the Moto3 chaos with this insane move.

Watch: Motorbike rider escapes horror crash after using fallen rival's bike as ramp for jump

Kane Williamson sunrisers ipl

'Little flash, lots of substance' - Kane Williamson named captain of IPL team of the year


Fiji Bati player Taane Milne stopped by the Australian defence during the RLWC semi-final at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, 24 November 2017. Copyright Image: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Fiji Bati players meeting over potential end to international boycott in time for Test against Papua New Guinea

President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-In in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump suggests historic summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un could be delayed

"There's a very substantial chance that it won't work out" for June 12.

01:48
1 NEWS Australia correspondent Kimberlee Downs went to Gosford, to meet Father Rod Bower, who is fast becoming a political firebrand.

'It's time for churches to stand up' – meet the Aussie priest standing up for gay rights, US shooting victims and asylum seekers

01:59
The Justice Minister said community safety was the priority, but changes to reduce the prison population could be on the horizon.

Andrew Little signals overhaul of criminal justice system in face of rising prison populations

View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

The are a couple of glaring differences in the snaps the two royal couples had taken.

06:14
What can go wrong when you buy land? Can you assume it’s fit to build on? How can you find out first?

Get good advice before you buy a section - Fair Go's tips after Christchurch couple found material buried on their lot

Fair Go has provided a useful due diligence checklist.



 
