Watch: Dragons star's stunning 50m solo try earns win over Raiders

An electric 50-metre try from St George Illawarra fullback Matt Dufty has edged the Dragons to a tense seven-point win over Canberra as they consolidated top spot on the NRL ladder.



Scores were locked at 18-all with ten minutes to go when Dufty burnt four defenders on a scything run that brought the Mudgee crowd of 8,962 to their feet.



Dufty's game-winner came after being involved in two incidents in the first half that twice resulted in Dragons' penalty goals and a Raiders player reported on both occasions.



Canberra had a couple of shots on the Dragons line to force golden point, however Dragons captain Gareth Widdop sealed a 25-18 win with a 77th-minute field goal.



Dufty's try also came after two more long-range efforts at Glen Willow Oval destined for highlight reels.



The Raiders were leading 12-10 when Dragons hooker Cameron McInnes scooted out of dummy half and hit a surging Jack de Belin, who found a supporting Dufty before kicking ahead for Widdop to dive over the tryline.



Canberra winger Jordan Rapana hit back with a 50-metre run off a quick tap, only to be sin-binned five minutes later for a professional foul that resulted in Widdop's penalty that equalled the scores soon after.



The win means the Dragons remain two points clear of Penrith and the Warriors in top spot, while the Raiders remain four points outside the top eight.



The Raiders got over the line three times inside the opening 13 minutes but were denied twice, with Nick Cotric's corner finish providing the opening points of the contest.



The Dragons responded through a soft de Belin four-pointer under the posts, before gifting one back to Joseph Leilua by bizarrely giving up on a play on their own tryline.



However some ill-discipline from the Raiders cost them a halftime lead, with a high tackle by Josh Papalii and shoulder charge by Joseph Tapine - both on Dufty - landing them on report.



Widdop nailed penalty goals on both occasions, resulting in a 10-all scoreline at the break.

