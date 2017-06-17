Watch: Disgraced Kiwis star Kevin Proctor scores on Titans' return after ban over cocaine

Playing his first game since a four-game ban for alleged cocaine use last month, Kevin Proctor pounced on a ricochet to give the Gold Coast Titans a 14-0 lead over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Rabbitohs were down 20-10 at halftime but switched on the afterburners to cross for five unanswered tries in the second half and consign the Titans to their fourth straight defeat, winning 36-20.

