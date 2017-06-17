Watch: Disgraced Kiwis star Kevin Proctor scores on Titans' return after ban over cocaine

Source:
Playing his first game since a four-game ban for alleged cocaine use last month, Kevin Proctor pounced on a ricochet to give the Gold Coast Titans a 14-0 lead over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
The Rabbitohs were down 20-10 at halftime but switched on the afterburners to cross for five unanswered tries in the second half and consign the Titans to their fourth straight defeat, winning 36-20.
The win lifts the Rabbitohs back to within two points of the top eight, however Gold Coast, who were missing 11 first graders due to State of Origin and injury, fall back to 14th spot.
