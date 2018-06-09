Watch: David Fusitu'a grabs try of the season contender as Warriors rip Sea Eagles apart

Source:
Warriors wing David Fusitu'a had a night to remember against the Manly Sea Eagles in Christchurch, scoring a hat-trick in less than 10 minutes as his side claimed a 34-14 win.
Having gone into halftime 12-8 ahead, the Warriors pulled away from the Sea Eagles in the second half, laying on a further four tries in the second half, Fusitu'a grabbing three of them.
The winger was on hand to score a treble in nine minutes, lifting him to the top of the NRL's 2018 leading try scorer list.
