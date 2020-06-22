TODAY |

Watch: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak knocks rival into next week with hit of the year contender

Kiwis skipper and Bulldogs star Dallin Watene-Zelezniak pulled off a monstrous hit on Sharks fullback Matt Moylan last night.

Moylan had to leave the field for a head check, returning to take part in the Sharks 20-18 win over the Bulldogs. Source: SKY

Watene-Zelezniak rushed up on Moylan after the Sharks fullback received a hospital pass from teammate Chad Townsend.

The bone jarring hit swept Moylan straight off his feet, leaving his head to bounce violently off the turf.

Moylan had to leave the field to undergo a head check, however he returned to take part in the Sharks' 20-18 win over the Bulldogs.

Speaking to the Matty Johns show after the game, Moylan seemed to be in good spirits.

"Mate, I think I've got a sunken chest now," Moylan said.

Stephen Kearney sacked by Warriors after heavy loss to Souths