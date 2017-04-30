Watch: Cool as ice! Composed Shaun Johnson steals NRL win for Warriors with difficult last minute penalty goal

Shaun Johnson’s boot has come up big for the Warriors after his last-minute penalty goal saw the homeside sneak home 14-13 winners against a relentless Roosters outfit at Mount Smart.

Johnson was handed the ball and tee with less than 60 seconds to play after the Roosters were penalised for being offside.

Just minutes earlier, the Roosters were elated as they took the lead through Mitchell Pearce’s drop goal but that joy turned to dismay as they watched the ball sail over the cross bar for two points.

It capped off a superb night for Johnson, who earlier in the match came up with a sensational one-on-one strip to put the Warriors in great attacking position to end the first half.

Johnson reappeared moments later to set up David Fusitu’a for a try just before the half as the Warriors led 12-4.

But the Roosters fought back in the second half through an early penalty goal and runaway intercept try from Shaun Kenny-Dowall before Pearce’s drop goal put them in front.