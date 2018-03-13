 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Watch: Colin Slade comes up trumps to score crucial try in French Top 14 clash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former All Blacks first-five Colin Slade had the decisive say for French Top 14 side Pau against La Rochelle, scoring a vital try in his side's 18-15 win.

Slade's effort sealed Pau's 18-15 win over La Rochelle.
Source: Top 14

After the referee stopped play for a penalty at the breakdown, some smart work from Pau halfback Thibault Dabagna saw Slade quick into action, put into a gap to score a brilliant try from the dead ball.

Slade's effort opened the scoring for Pau, but the former Crusaders star's night would be cut cruelly short, taking a blow to the head in the second half, leaving the field with a suspected concussion.

He would spend a night in hospital, before being discharged the next day.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Fekitoa made it look easy as he waltzed through Agen's defence to score for Toulon in France's Top 14.

Watch: Former All Blacks star Malakai Fekitoa bulldozes through two defenders with deadly fend on way to scoring superb solo try

2
Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett tries to evade Crusaders' Jack Goodhue during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Crusaders, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 10th March 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders remain No.1 despite loss to rank-jumping 'Canes

00:40
3
The Kiwi heavyweight faces off with Anthony Joshua on April 1 for four world titles.

Watch: Joseph Parker channels inner warrior with facial ta moko in latest ad for upcoming unification bout with Anthony Joshua

00:56
4
The former Liverpool defender has been suspended from his broadcasting job for his actions.

Watch: 'A moment of madness' - Jamie Carragher apologises for spitting on 14-year-old girl

00:26
5
Slade's effort sealed Pau's 18-16 win over La Rochelle.

Watch: Colin Slade comes up trumps to score crucial try in French Top 14 clash

Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett tries to evade Crusaders' Jack Goodhue during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Crusaders, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 10th March 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders remain No.1 despite loss to rank-jumping 'Canes

Campbell Burnes breaks down week three's action and how it reflects where the teams are at form wise.

00:09
Ngati Ranana were performing as part of Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey.

Watch: London Maori group deliver fearsome haka for Prince Charles, Prince William and Camilla

Ngati Ranana were performing at Marlborough House as part of Commonwealth Day celebrations.

05:03
Seven Sharp presenter Hilary Barry went to Dunedin to find out.

Hilary Barry heads to Dunedin's infamous Castle Street to cook for a flat of hungry students

The apple crumble got burnt, but how did the rest of Hilary's feast fare?


00:59
Ngati Ranana London Maori Club performed at a packed Westminster Abbey today in front of the Royal Family for Commonwealth Day.

Watch: Maori cultural group perform rousing traditional song before Queen, Meghan and Harry

Ngati Ranana performed at a packed Westminster Abbey today in London, thrilling the Queen, Harry and Meghan, and British PM Theresa May.


The Minister of Energy and Resources says fuel isn't delivering 'fair and competitive prices'.

Minister Megan Woods first senior Labour MP to discover teen sexual assault allegations at youth camp

The Labour Minister of Energy and Resources was informed of the alleged assault of four 16-year-olds through a Facebook message.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 