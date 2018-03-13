Watch: Colin Slade comes up trumps to score crucial try in French Top 14 clash

Former All Blacks first-five Colin Slade had the decisive say for French Top 14 side Pau against La Rochelle, scoring a vital try in his side's 18-15 win.

After the referee stopped play for a penalty at the breakdown, some smart work from Pau halfback Thibault Dabagna saw Slade quick into action, put into a gap to score a brilliant try from the dead ball.

Slade's effort opened the scoring for Pau, but the former Crusaders star's night would be cut cruelly short, taking a blow to the head in the second half, leaving the field with a suspected concussion.