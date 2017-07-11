 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Watch: 'Cherish every moment' - emotional Manu Vatuvei lost for words at thought of final game with Warriors

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Veteran Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei is still struggling to come to grips with departing his Kiwi home after he answered questions today following the announcement he been released from his contract to link up with English Super League club Salford.

The veteran winger will be sent off in style at Friday's game after being released early by the club to pursue a deal in the Super League.
Source: 1 NEWS

Vatuvei, who played 14 seasons with the Warriors, will be honoured on Friday when the team hosts the Panthers at Mount Smart Stadium - which has been renamed Manu Vatuvei Stadium for the game as part of the celebratory send off he'll receive.

Vatuvei won't play against the Panthers due to his ongoing injury issues, but fans in attendance will have the opportunity to acknowledge him and his contribution to the team.

Among the celebrations planned, the Warriors will be giving out inflatable hands at the gates and in the membership clubrooms as a tribute to The Beast's signature try-scoring celebration.

A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.
Source: Vodafone Warriors

Vatuvei's teammates will also have his name, Warriors number and signature embroidered into their playing jerseys. They will warm up in special t-shirts with Vatuvei #115 on the back.

Before kick off, Vatuvei will also walk onto the field.

When asked about the planned sendoff and his status at the club, Vatuvei struggled to find the words to describe how he's taking it all in.

The Warriors winger has signed with English club Salford after being released.
Source: Vodafone Warriors

"It's going to be really special for not just myself but my family," he said.

"I'm just going to take every moment and cherish every moment."

The Warriors play the Panthers at 8pm on Friday.

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:42
1
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


00:52
2
Kyle Sinckler spoke to media about his side's scrum tactics before taking on the Highlanders tomorrow.

Lions player Kyle Sinckler arrested in Auckland early Sunday morning, hours after final Test against All Blacks

00:34
3
The capital turned on some good weather as the America's Cup came to town.

Video: Victorious Team NZ parade America's Cup through Wellington as large crowd watches on

00:37
4
The Hurricanes assistant coach said it looked like someone had changed the French referee's mind.

Referee who officiated drawn NZ v Lions Test awarded no All Blacks Tests for Rugby Championship

00:22
5
Maybe this is why Nadal fell to a five-set loss to Gilles Muller.

Ouch! Rafael Nadal bangs head on doorway in pre-match warm up before Wimbledon exit

00:18
Significant diversions are in place after the incident in Mount Eden.

Video: One dead, child seriously hurt after crash involving double decker bus and car in Auckland

Wreckage was left scattered across the intersection of Mt Eden Rd and Bellevue Rd in Mount Eden.

00:10
State Highway 1 is closed at Ngauranga, throwing travel plans for thousands into chaos.

Raw video: Rocks and debris come thundering down Wellington hill, blocking major route into city until evening

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

00:52
Kyle Sinckler spoke to media about his side's scrum tactics before taking on the Highlanders tomorrow.

Lions player Kyle Sinckler arrested in Auckland early Sunday morning, hours after final Test against All Blacks

In a statement, police say they attended a "minor disorder" incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

02:21
The fund is an interest free loan for councils to call on for major housing infrastructure.

Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga the big winners as Government announces $1 billion housing fund

The fund is an interest free loan to councils to call on for major housing infrastructure.


02:54
The Labour leader says polls are interesting but "that’s not what motivates me".

Andrew Little deflects worst approval rating by Labour leader since 2009: Polls are not 'what motivate me'

Labour leader suggests his 5 per cent preferred PM rating doesn't reflect a public desire for change.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ