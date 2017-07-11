Watch: 'Cherish every moment' - emotional Manu Vatuvei lost for words at thought of final game with Warriors

Veteran Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei is still struggling to come to grips with departing his Kiwi home after he answered questions today following the announcement he been released from his contract to link up with English Super League club Salford.

Vatuvei, who played 14 seasons with the Warriors, will be honoured on Friday when the team hosts the Panthers at Mount Smart Stadium - which has been renamed Manu Vatuvei Stadium for the game as part of the celebratory send off he'll receive.

Vatuvei won't play against the Panthers due to his ongoing injury issues, but fans in attendance will have the opportunity to acknowledge him and his contribution to the team.

Among the celebrations planned, the Warriors will be giving out inflatable hands at the gates and in the membership clubrooms as a tribute to The Beast's signature try-scoring celebration.

Vatuvei's teammates will also have his name, Warriors number and signature embroidered into their playing jerseys. They will warm up in special t-shirts with Vatuvei #115 on the back.

Before kick off, Vatuvei will also walk onto the field.

When asked about the planned sendoff and his status at the club, Vatuvei struggled to find the words to describe how he's taking it all in.

"It's going to be really special for not just myself but my family," he said.

"I'm just going to take every moment and cherish every moment."