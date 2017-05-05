 

Watch: CCTV footage captures ex-Kiwis star Shaun Kenny-Dowall moments before arrest for cocaine possession

CCTV footage has emerged of the moments before former Kiwis star Shaun Kenny-Dowall was taken into police custody outside a Sydney nightclub, charged with possession of half a gram of cocaine.

Police say the Roosters back was taken into custody outside Sydney's Ivy nightclub with .46 grams of the drug.
"At about 1 am this morning police were called to search a 29-year-old man at a licenced premises on George Street in Sydney.

"During the search police allegedly found a small resealable bag containing 0.46 grams of cocaine," New South Wales police said in a statement.

The Roosters, Kenny-Dowall's club, have commenced an investigation and also informed the NRL's integrity unit.

The 29-year-old will face Downing Centre Local Court on June 21.

Kenny-Dowall was dropped from the New Zealand side for tonight's Anzac Test against Australia after starting the year in indifferent form for the Roosters.

He is off contract at the end of the year and appears increasingly unlikely to remain at Bondi Junction beyond 2017 after meeting last month with Newcastle coach Nathan Brown about a potential move to the Hunter.

He could yet be stood down, a move that would open the door for out-of-sorts youngster Latrell Mitchell to return to first grade after he was dropped for their previous two games.

Kenny-Dowall was last year acquitted of domestic violence charges against his former girlfriend Jessica Peris.

NRL

