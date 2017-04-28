 

Watch: 'What a catch, what a step!' Jordan Kahu follows up soaring catch with razzle dazzle finish for scintillating solo try

The Brisbane Broncos have cruised to a fourth-straight victory thanks to a 32-18 NRL win over the Penrith Panthers in front of a packed Suncorp Stadium crowd of last night.

The Broncos winger shocked the Panthers defence when he nabbed the high ball, but the follow-up play is what really left them stunned.
Pressure is building on Panthers coach Anthony Griffin after the early season favourites slumped to a fifth consecutive defeat and a 2-7 season start.

The Panthers have been doing it tough this year but Griffin would have been forgiven for arriving in Brisbane with rare confidence.

Ahead of the round nine clash, Griffin had a 8-1-1 (win-draw-loss) record against Wayne Bennett, the best of any coach against the seven-time premiership winner.

Yet even bogey man Griffin couldn't stop Brisbane who led 28-0 at the 65th minute mark.

"At the moment the competition has got its foot on our throat," Griffin said.

"There is no easy way out of it but we will get out of it.

"We are just finding a way to lose at the moment."

The Panthers did at least ensure some anxious moments for Bennett, launching a late Matt Moylan-inspired mini-comeback by crossing for three tries in eight minutes.

"Suddenly they got a bit of luck and momentum and it was all happening for them," Bennett said.

"I am pleased they started late."

There was another bunker drama after Penrith prop James Tamou was denied a fifth-minute try when officials curiously claimed hooker Peter Wallace knocked on in the lead-up.

Referee Gerard Sutton sent the decision upstairs, recommending a try.

The red light was given despite replays showing the ball being dislodged from a try-bound Wallace in a Josh McGuire tackle and bouncing backwards to Tamou, who crashed over.

The controversy came a week after referees boss Tony Archer claimed Tautau Moga's decisive second-half try in Brisbane's controversial last round win over South Sydney should not have been allowed by the bunker.

"It was interesting but I am not going to blow up about calls," Griffin said.

Brisbane cruised to a 22-0 halftime lead, crossing for four tries.

Broncos centre Roberts showed why he is considered the NRL's fastest man in the 18th minute when he snaffled up an Isaah Yeo spilt ball and pinned his ears back to score untouched.

Meanwhile, Penrith lost bench forward Tim Browne (concussion) in the 46th minute.

Brisbane prop Korbin Sims suffered a suspected broken nose when he barged his way over to score in the 49th minute.

