Watch: Can Manu Vatuvei repeat this bone-crunching tackle for the Warriors? The Beast set to be unleashed against the Panthers

Manu Vatuvei is primed to make a storming return to the left wing this Saturday against the Penrith Panthers for the Warriors.

1 NEWS understands Vatuvei has been picked to return to the starting line up when the Warriors visit the Panthers at Pepper Stadium, NSW.

His appearance would come after he played for Tonga in their 26-24 over Fiji last weekend, a match in which he pummelled Fiji's Kane Evans, leaving him groggy and dazed.

Even Evans thought the spine chilling tackle was fair game, pointing to Vatuvei and giving his defensive effort the thumbs up before trudging off for a concussion check after some persistence from the Fijian medic.