Watch: Busload of jubilant schoolkids excited to welcome home their Tongan league heroes

A bus load of excited Tongan school kids made their way to the airport in Tonga's capital to welcome home their national rugby league team heroes yesterday, after they made the semi-finals in a successful World Cup campaign.

The Tongan team were given a special police escort after touching down in in Nuku'alofa, the capital of Tonga, as hundreds of fans cheered and showed their support by waving their national flag and dressing up all in red.

Tongan winger David Fusitu'a and his teammates were bombarded by hundreds of screaming fans, with Tongan police having to get out of their vehicles to clear the path to get the Tongan team bus through.

Today the rugby league team will be presented with special awards by King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

The King will invest the players with an award of the Royal Orders in a ceremony at the Royal Palace.

It's also a national holiday.