Watch: Busload of jubilant schoolkids excited to welcome home their Tongan league heroes

A bus load of excited Tongan school kids made their way to the airport in Tonga's capital to welcome home their national rugby league team heroes yesterday, after they made the semi-finals in a successful World Cup campaign.

Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Tongan team were given a special police escort after touching down in in Nuku'alofa, the capital of Tonga, as hundreds of fans cheered and showed their support by waving their national flag and dressing up all in red.

Tongan winger David Fusitu'a and his teammates were bombarded by hundreds of screaming fans, with Tongan police having to get out of their vehicles to clear the path to get the Tongan team bus through.

Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.
Source: Instagram/davidfusitua

Today the rugby league team will be presented with special awards by King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

The King will invest the players with an award of the Royal Orders in a ceremony at the Royal Palace.

It's also a national holiday.

The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.
Source: Konrad Hurrell / Instagram

Tonga were knocked out of the RLWC after going down to England 20-18 in their semi-final at Mount Smart in Auckland.

