Watch: Broncos youngster caught napping in gym gets massive fright from cackling teammates

Young Broncos winger Xavier Coates has learned the hard way to keep one eye open whenever he's at his club after being on the receiving end of a hilarious scare prank.

Coates appeared to have dozed off inside the team's training centre, leaving him wide open to the prank from teammate and Christchurch-born playmaker Jamayne Isaako while fellow Bronco Joe Ofahengaue recorded the entire thing.

Isaako grabbed Coates' arm while screaming at him, prompting the 18-year-old to wake up in a fright and immediately raise his fists to protect himself, but there was no defending the cackling laughter that ensued from his teammates.

To wrap up the video perfectly, Ofahengaue moved the camera back to Coates to see his reaction and was met by a very unimpressed glare.

"You got to stop doing my boy like this Jamayne," Ofahengaue said after posting the video on social media last night.

It has since been viewed over 180,000 times, with many commenting with laughing emojis.