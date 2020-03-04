TODAY |

Watch: Broncos youngster caught napping in gym gets massive fright from cackling teammates

Source:  1 NEWS

Young Broncos winger Xavier Coates has learned the hard way to keep one eye open whenever he's at his club after being on the receiving end of a hilarious scare prank.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Xavier Coates learned the hard way to always keep one eye open around the club. Source: NRL / Instagram

Coates appeared to have dozed off inside the team's training centre, leaving him wide open to the prank from teammate and Christchurch-born playmaker Jamayne Isaako while fellow Bronco Joe Ofahengaue recorded the entire thing.

Isaako grabbed Coates' arm while screaming at him, prompting the 18-year-old to wake up in a fright and immediately raise his fists to protect himself, but there was no defending the cackling laughter that ensued from his teammates.

To wrap up the video perfectly, Ofahengaue moved the camera back to Coates to see his reaction and was met by a very unimpressed glare.

"You got to stop doing my boy like this Jamayne," Ofahengaue said after posting the video on social media last night.

It has since been viewed over 180,000 times, with many commenting with laughing emojis.

Coates debuted for the Broncos last year, making three appearances for the Brisbane club before making his international debut for Papua New Guinea later in the year.

League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kyle Jamieson retained for Chappell-Hadlee series as Black Caps reveal 15-man ODI squad to face Aussies
2
Ex-Hurricanes lock Sam Lousi facing lengthy ban after throwing two punches in moment of madness
3
Devastating one-punch KO announces highly-regarded Aussie featherweight
4
Jiujitsu champion from Levin hoping to inspire others after turning his life around
5
Joseph Parker eyes Chisora, Whyte fights after flawless combo drops Shawndell Winters for TKO win
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Broncos have no excuses despite likely 22-year-old captain, rookie fullback, says Lockyer

Captain's challenge gets green light to be used in NRL

'Legacy is driving me' - Jason Taumalolo wants career to rank among sport's greats

Israel Folau booed by fans, struggles to make an impact in first Super League game on UK soil