TODAY |

Watch: Broncos half wriggles over for dramatic late NRL match-winner

AAP
More From
League
NRL

A last-minute try to Brisbane Broncos halfback Jake Turpin has snatched an 18-14 victory over the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville to keep their NRL finals hopes alive.

Brisbane were down by two points heading into the final minute of last night's dour encounter at 1300SMILES Stadium before Turpin defied multiple Cowboys defenders close to the line to seal an unlikely result.

"I thought we deserved to win," Brisbane Coach Anthony Seibold said of the scrappy win.

"Defensively we only missed five tackles and had no line break so that is a huge improvement from last week so it was pleasing to get what we deserved."

The Cowboys were denied a controversial try when the officials decided Brisbane's Andrew McCullough was impeded when trying to make a tackle on Jake Clifford, despite being able to make a front on tackle as the North Queensland half crossed the line.

"I'm not going to fall into the trap of shifting the blame," Cowboys coach Paul Green said.

"We put ourselves in a position to win and we should have won it."

The contest began in style when Brisbane fullback Anthony Milford scored after winger Jamayne Isaako beat opposite Gideon Gela-Mosby down the touch line and passed back inside in the sixth minute.

But the flashy start was not an indicator for the error-laden spectacle which followed.

At times both sides wouldn't have been able to complete a set of Lego with competition rates of under 75 per cent and 27 errors between them.

The Cowboys' first try was indicative of the messy nature of the opening match of round 21 when Shane Wright benefited from a loose carry by Gehamat Shibasaki eight minutes before halftime.

The stale first half only became interesting when Tevita Pangai Jnr and former teammate Josh McGuire tussled shortly before the break.

Cowboys enforcer McGuire could face more scrutiny from the judiciary after television replays appeared to show him brushing the face of David Fifita earlier in the half - he has already been fined for facial-related indiscretions twice this season.

The second term was also a turgid affair highlighted by Jake Clifford forcing his own grubber to put the Cowboys back into the lead
But Broncos backrower Fifita then had his revenge on McGuire, trampling the State of Origin star to reach out and equal the scores at 12-12 and setting the stage for Turpin's match winner.


Your playlist will load after this ad

Jake Turpin’s last-minute effort saw the Broncos snatch a 18-14 victory over the Cowboys. Source: SKY
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:17
Broadcaster Scotty Stevenson, former All Black Stephen Donald are two of them.
Scotty Stevenson, Stephen Donald headline Spark Sport, TVNZ's Rugby World Cup commentary team
2
Sir Brian's departure from his funeral service at Memorial Park was full of mana and respect.
All Blacks greats form guard of honour before schoolboys perform haka for Sir Brian Lochore's final farewell
3
David Lochore said his father's biggest passion in life wasn't rugby or farming, but his grandchildren.
Sir Brian Lochore's son delivers heartwarming speech at dad's funeral, and shares brilliant anecdote about Sir Graham Henry
4
Archer finished the match with figures of 6/27 and topped the day off with a century with the bat.
'Bloody dangerous' - England quick Jofra Archer dominates in controversial appearance in domestic second XI game
5
For the All Blacks, there is no room for distractions while Australia are openly talking about building to Rugby World Cup.
All Blacks' attitude to Bledisloe couldn't be more different to the Wallabies'
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Jake Turpin scores

Broncos hooker reveals reason for rejecting $1.2m Warriors deal: 'my horses'
Sam Burgess. Vodafone Warriors v South Sydney Rabbitohs, NRL Rugby League round 12, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 26 May 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

South Sydney enforcer Sam Burgess walks free from suspension
00:30
The Aussie broadcaster says the fact Kearney had a meltdown during the Warriors' loss to the Raiders tells you how dire things are.

'Gross disappointment of underachieving' - Peter Sterling slams woeful Warriors
1 NEWS

Former NRL star Valentine Holmes has NFL coach 'excited' ahead of debut