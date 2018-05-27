 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Watch: Benji Marshall brilliance sets up try as Tigers pull off comeback win over Bulldogs

share

Source:

AAP

Josh Reynolds has returned to haunt Canterbury with the Wests Tigers grinding out a 14-10 NRL win at ANZ Stadium.

The Kiwi five-eighth helped his side to a 14-10 victory over Canterbury.
Source: SKY

Reynolds provided spark when he came on in the second half as the Tigers, who had lost four of their previous five games, remained in the top eight heading into the State of Origin period.

After the Bulldogs led 10-4 at halftime, Reynolds showed his intent with one of his first touches when he took a quick tap and David Nofoaluma scored in the right corner soon after.

And when Chris Lawrence beat Moses Mbye to a Tui Lolohea grubber, the Tigers had the lead for the first time and never surrendered it.

Kieran Foran's performance will only intensify questions about his fitness after he ran just once for one metre after struggling through the warm-up with a reported back injury.

With the Tigers in front by four with just seven minutes to go Foran came up with a forward pass with the Bulldogs on the attack.

Canterbury prop Aaron Woods, playing against his former club for the first time, was booed when he took his first carry but ended the game with 101 metres and 22 tackles.

Tigers No.6 Benji Marshall, playing against his younger brother Jeremy Marshall- King for the first time, was also superb.

The Bulldogs drew first blood when they ran it on the last and Brett Morris went over in the left-hand corner.

The home side struck back when Marshall lofted a cut-out pass across two teammates to find an unmarked Corey Thompson.

Two Mbye penalty goals gave the Bulldogs a 10-4 lead at the break, however the Tigers had all the momentum in the second 40 minutes.

Amid speculation Mbye is set to sign a three-year deal to join the Tigers, the fullback had a flat performance which was representative of his side.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:44
1
Hansen’s mid-season camps have disrupted the Kiwi Super Rugby season.

'Everyone's gotta make a sacrifice' – Steve Hansen hits back at All Blacks' camp critics

00:20
2
Squire returned from a broken thumb in the Highlanders' 18-15 win over the Reds.

Watch: Steve Hansen raves over Liam Squire's comeback – 'He's a naturally fit guy'

3
Mohamed Salah leaves the field injured

Liverpool, Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah in doubt for Football World Cup

4
Brendon McCullum of the Brisbane Heat

'He's a shadow of himself' - Brendon McCullum picked in IPL's 'underperforming XI'

00:31
5
The below the nipple line tackles will hopefully help avoid concussions.

'We all know where the nipples are' – Steve Hansen pleased with World Rugby's new tackle laws

02:14
Scientists are growing simplified versions of human brain tissue in labs in the search for a cure.

'A pressing need' - Ethical debate raised over growing 'mini-brains' in search for a cure for neurological disorders

Scientists are growing simplified versions of human brain tissue in labs in the search for a cure.

02:16
This week’s Good Sort is Wellington school teacher Julie Ann Kmal.

Good Sorts: Meet the Kiwi woman caring for children on the other side of the world

This week’s Good Sort is Wellington school teacher Julie Ann Kmal.

02:31
1 NEWS reporter Arrun Soma got exclusive access on Epi Island in Vanuatu.

Hundreds of Kiwi troops attend War Games in the Pacific Islands

1 NEWS reporter Arrun Soma got exclusive access on Epi Island in Vanuatu.

01:44
Claire Nelson had to resort to drastic measures to survive the US desert after she fell while hiking.

'It's amazing what you get used to when it's a life-or-death situation' - Kiwi drinks her own urine to survive in desert with broken pelvis

Claire Nelson had to resort to drastic measures to survive the US desert after she fell while hiking.

FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior. His remarks come after CNN reported that multiple women have accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on movie sets and in other professional settings. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Morgan Freeman denies sexually assaulting women, claims comments were 'misplaced compliments'

Claims of bad behaviour were made by multiple women in a CNN report this week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 