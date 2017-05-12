 

Watch: BANG! Bulldogs' hardman annihilates rival with NRL's biggest hit of 2017 - who never saw it coming

Bulldogs' second rower Josh Jackson has delivered an absolute bone-rattler in Canterbury's 30-14 loss to the North Queensland Cowboys at ANZ Stadium in Sydney last night.

Justin O'Neil was blindsided by this big Jackson tackle during North Queenland's win over the Canterbury.
With his side trailing 12-0 in the first half, Jackson launched at Cowboys' centre Justin O'Neil in the 34th minute and dropped him in what might end up being the biggest hit of the NRL season.

But to O'Neil's credit he popped straight back up and played the ball.

Morgan set up four tries and scored one himself in his side's 30-14 win over Canterbury.
The star of the match was the Cowboys' playmaker Michael Morgan who set up four tries and scored one himself.

The Bulldogs take on the Roosters next week and currently sit ninth on the NRL ladder.

For local fans, the Warriors are away to the Penrith Panthers at 5pm tomorrow.

