Watch: 'Almost in tears' - Kiwi Kevin Proctor injured after Cam Smith pulls his leg away in tackle

Melbourne captain Cameron Smith has offered a post-game olive branch to Kevin Proctor and pleaded his innocence after a tackle that left his former teammate with a strained groin.

The Storm skipper raised eyebrows when he held the Gold Coast forward's leg in an awkward tackle during the 28-14 defeat of the Titans in Brisbane on Saturday.

It went unpunished at the time despite the potentially serious injury to the New Zealand international, with Gold Coast captain Ryan James admitting he was surprised no further action was taken.

Smith conceded he may come under scrutiny from the NRL judiciary but that he meant no harm, revealing that he had sought out his former Storm teammate after the game.

"Just to clarify I didn't try to pull his leg out; Kevvy's a really good friend of mine and a friend of everyone at the club," Smith said.

"I spoke to Kevvy after the game to see how he was going, said I had no intention to hurt him and he was very grateful for me to come over.

"Whatever happens out of this game or that tackle, I've got absolutely no control over ... all I can say is I'm not here to try and hurt the bloke."

Smith argued that he was in the tackle early with a desire to take Proctor to ground, with the arrival of a third man leaving his leg to twist.

Gold Coast coach Garth Brennan said he hadn't seen the incident closely enough to comment, but James admitted his surprise that it didn't attract further scrutiny.

"I just thought an injury to a player going off probably would lead to a penalty but it wasn't to be," he said.

It was one of five Titans injures, with Jarrod Wallace, Will Matthews and Jack Stockwell suffering head knocks and Keegan Hipgrave playing on with a suspected broken wrist.

At one point the Titans were playing with an empty bench.

"They were very brave, I thought, some real resolve there," Brennan said.