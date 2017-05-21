 

Watch: Akuila the thriller! Manly stepper Akuila Uate blitzes Titans for stunning solo try

Daley Cherry-Evans's star shone brightest out of the State of Origin hopefuls during Manly's 30-10 NRL win over Gold Coast.

The Sea Eagles’ winger was unstoppable in the 30-10 win on the Gold Coast.
Source: SKY

Cherry-Evans was best amongst the likes of Jarryd Hayne, Nate Myles, Jarrod Wallace and Jake Trbojevic as the visitors secured a comfortable win.

The victory was a bittersweet one for Manly with veteran forward Nate Myles unable to play the second half of the match due to a knee injury.

It seems unlikely the former Titans captain will be included for the Maroons squad on Monday after this latest setback.

His Manly teammate and Queensland hopeful was the star of the night.

Cherry-Evans furthered his claim as a possible replacement for Johnathan Thurston as he tore down Gold Coast's defence.

He produced long passes to devastating effect, finding Akuila Uate in the 12th minute for Manly's first try before backing that up with another ball to Uate who gave a simple hand off to Dylan Walker for their second in the 20th minute.

It was a different story for Titans playmaker and former NSW fullback Hayne who looked tired as the Gold Coast failed to build on their three-match winning streak.

Since being shunted out of position and playing in the centres Hayne has been one of the Titans' top performers in wins over Melbourne, Cronulla and Newcastle but failed to make a major impact on the game.

Manly's Trbojevic and Gold Coast's Wallace both furthered their push for an Origin debut with Wallace running for 124m and Trbojevic a staggering 181m.

