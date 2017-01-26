 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Watch 44-year-old Ruben Wiki go Beast Mode in the gym: Could he still be fitter than most NRL players?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Kiwis great might just teach a few 'stars' a lesson when he comes out of retirement to play at the NRL nines.
Source: 1 NEWS
Atawhai and Te Manahau Clarkson let the Warriors legend know they aren't quite into the whole fitness thing as much as he is at the moment.
Source: 1 NEWS
Some of the 43-year-old's teammates weren't even born when he won an NRL Premiership with the Canberra Raiders.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:42
1
Atawhai and Te Manahau Clarkson let the Warriors legend know they aren't quite into the whole fitness thing as much as he is at the moment.

'They're trying to run away!' Watch Jenny-May's twins react to trying squats with 'uncle' Ruben Wiki

2

'We've planned to have none involved': Highlanders never intended on sending All Blacks to Brisbane Tens


02:00
3
Go behind the scenes for the latest Super Rugby ad.

'My signature dance move? It has to be the sprinkler' - Julian Savea at ease in Parris Goebel's company, but Beauden Barrett less so

02:16
4
Nesta Carter has cost Bolt his triple-triple crown after testing positive for a banned substance at the 2008 Beijing Games.

'If at any point I lose one of my medals, it will be devastating' - Usain Bolt feared he would lose a medal

00:52
5
Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

SBW eyes debut for Blues six weeks into Super Rugby season

01:40
Helen Clark was asked about migration and the response from countries where refugees were arriving.

'A privilege and an honour to lead' - Helen Clark resigns from UN Development Programme

Ms Clark was considered a frontrunner by many of her fans hoping to see a woman lead the UN for the first time.

An illustration of what a South Island kokako would look like.

Have you seen this bird? $5000 bounty for South Island kokako sightings

It was listed as extinct as recently as 2013, but recent sightings prompted a status change to "data deficient".

00:52
Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

Video: Sonny Bill Williams on life at home, injury recovery and whether he expects to play for the All Blacks this year

Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

00:42
Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.

'This could be done' – Peter Dunne keen to gauge interest in shifting summer holidays

Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.

01:41
Peter Thiel was given citizenship five years ago – now Labour MP Iain Lees-Galloway wants to know why.

Dunne steers clear of questions around American billionaire's NZ citizenship

The Internal Affairs Minister says Peter Thiel's citizenship took place outside of his watch, but he thinks it was handled with "due process at the time".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ