'It wasn't an easy decision' – Warriors veteran Simon Mannering on announcing NRL retirement

He debuted for the Warriors in 2005 and will hang up his boots at the end of the 2018 season.
Source: 1 NEWS

00:17
The 21-year-old won the event with a 4.94m jump.

Watch: Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney breaks NZ record, wins Germany event

01:50
Warriors veteran Simon Mannering to retire at the end of NRL season after 14 years with the New Zealand club

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 07: Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker pose for photographs after the Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker Press Conference at The Dorchester Hotel on June 7, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Joseph Parker win over Dillian Whyte would make Kiwi heavyweight 'rightful challenger for shot at Joshua or Wilder'

Warriors show sportsmanship with post-game tribute to retiring Bronco Sam Thaiday

01:00
The Kiwi heavyweight is set to take on Whyte at the O2 Arena in London on July 29.

Joseph Parker says 'we are here for war' on arrival in London for Dillian Whyte fight

00:21
Robbie Cederwall, 17, is being mourned by his friends and family after he died this morning.

Sobbing in court as teen pleads guilty to charges over ute crash that killed 18-year-old at Auckland beach

Judge Nevin Dawson granted continued interim name suppression for the 18-year-old at the North Shore District Court this morning.

Students at work (file picture).

Institutions risk losing course funding over poor Māori, Pasifika results

Funding for 2019 will be withheld from poorly performing courses until institutions show how they plan to improve their figures.

02:01
A damning report into the Bella Vista residences has called for an inquiry.

Residents of Tauranga's failed Bella Vista subdivision still in limbo as compensation day looms

In March, 21 properties in the Bella Vista subdivision were served eviction notices saying they had to evacuate their homes as Cycone Hola approached.

00:30
The woman said the guards at Villawood used excessive force against her.

New Zealand woman says guards at Sydney's Villawood detention centre used excessive force against her

"It was intimidating, you know, I was a little scared," the 39-year-old woman of Brisbane said.

Man with rifle leads police on chase for more than an hour in Waikato, cop car rammed

Three men are set to appear in the Hamilton District Court today facing a variety of charges.