Warriors youngster Chanel Harris-Tavita thrust into starting line-up for Manly clash after Blake Green's exit

The Warriors have thrust young playmaker Chanel Harris-Tavita into the starting halves for Friday’s match against the Sea Eagles following the sudden departure of unwanted veteran Blake Green yesterday.

Chanel Harris-Tavita Source: Photosport

Harris-Tavita’s promotion is the only change to the team that stunned the West Tigers last week besides Gerard Beale taking the 22 jersey in the extended reserves over Josh Curran. Harris-Tavita missed last week's match with an injury.

Green informed his former Warriors teammates yesterday he had made an eleventh-hour deal with the Knights to leave the Kiwi club immediately, adding to their already heavy roster woes after four players – including star wingers Ken Maumalo and David Fusitu’a – left camp last month for family reasons in New Zealand.

Green had been told he had no future at the club.

Your playlist will load after this ad

As a result, 21-year-old Harris-Tavita has been handed the No.7 jersey – his first match at halfback since the start of last season.

The solidified line-up means under-fire veteran Adam Blair also remains on the interchange.

The Warriors are now once again looking to end their back-to-back victories drought with their last pair of consecutive wins coming last year in May.

However, history is against them.

Success against the Sea Eagles is rare with only 10 wins in 34 attempts since 1995. It’s even rarer in Australia where the Warriors haven’t won since Stacey Jones’ comeback match in 2009.

One piece of recent history that may help them is the fact they have triumphed two of the last three times – once at Mount Smart Stadium when they last met in 2019 and also in Christchurch in 2018.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. Patrick Herbert 3. Adam Pompey 4. Peta Hiku 5. George Jennings 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Chanel Harris-Tavita 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 9. Karl Lawton 10. Jack Hetherington 11. Eliesa Katoa 12. Tohu Harris 13. Jazz Tevaga