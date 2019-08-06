TODAY |

Warriors youngster Chanel Harris-Tavita looking to shine in starting role

With Kodi Nikorima’s ankle injury keeping him sidelined, Chanel Harris-Tavita is back in the number six jersey and has a chance to shine and claim himself as a regular first grader.

Earlier in the year when star half Nikorima signed with the club, Harris-Tavita’s starting position had been compromised.

The 20-year-old was the Warriors' best in the humiliating loss to Canberra last Friday, scoring all of the team's points.

Stephen Kearney praised the 20-year-old's showing against the Titans.
During the week, captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and halfback Blake Green were full of praise about Harris-Tavita’s energy and support play.

“He did a good job, always supporting,” Green told to the media.

“I’m enjoying every moment, and just been trying to improve on my own game,” Harris-Tavita said.

The young half does not seem to be fazed by the pressure of must-win scenarios. He suggested the team take it one game at a time.  

The 20-year-old is hoping to inspire his team and feed off the energy of its leaders.
