Warriors youngster Chanel Harris-Tavita looking to shine in starting role

With Kodi Nikorima’s ankle injury keeping him sidelined, Chanel Harris-Tavita is back in the number six jersey and has a chance to shine and claim himself as a regular first grader.

Earlier in the year when star half Nikorima signed with the club, Harris-Tavita’s starting position had been compromised.

The 20-year-old was the Warriors' best in the humiliating loss to Canberra last Friday, scoring all of the team's points.

During the week, captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and halfback Blake Green were full of praise about Harris-Tavita’s energy and support play.

“He did a good job, always supporting,” Green told to the media.

“I’m enjoying every moment, and just been trying to improve on my own game,” Harris-Tavita said.