Warriors women relieved at NRLW's confirmed return but club still concerned over lack of details

The Warriors fly their colours and motto proudly at their Auckland headquarters but it's only been in the last 24 hours that "All In" can actually apply to all.

After weeks spent training without knowing if they'd have a competition to play in, the Warriors women's team was given confirmation last night that the NRLW will go ahead.

Captain Georgia Hale told 1 NEWS the announcement was a relief.

"It's been tough," Hale said.

"I guess this is the reward and the recognition that our game deserves."

The NRL stumped up some cash for the four clubs over the weekend to help make the competition happen - a crucial sticking point for the Warriors, club CEO Cameron George said.

It was always our intention to make the NRL understand the challenges our club have been going through, along with every other club in the NRL," George said.

"It's really difficult and we needed some assistance."

When asked how much support they were getting after the weekend's discussions, George wasn't shy about his answer.

"Not enough."

But Hale is just glad to have something solid to train for now.

"It has been challenging and [there have been] some frustrations but more so not being able to put your boots on and be back out on the field," she said.

"I completely understand the situation we've all been in."

Attention now turns to the finer details of the competition such as dates and venues but for the Warriors women's team, they also have to sort out coaching staff.

"No-one is on contract at this point in time," George said.

"So we now will be able to go out and start looking and hopefully next week be able to make a decision on our coach."

And while Covid-19 has put an end to a planned expansion of the league in 2020 there's relief for Hale and her teammates that at least most of the frustration and uncertainty is now behind them.