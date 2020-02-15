TODAY |

Warriors women forced to play in men's jerseys for opening Nines game after own tops left behind at hotel

Source:  AAP

No jerseys? No problem.

Shontelle Stowers of the Warriors breaks down the wing to score a late try during the 2020 NRL9s match between the Warriors and the Roosters. Source: Photosport

The Warriors had a bizarre start to their NRL Nines campaign after being forced to borrow the men's jerseys and play without socks in their 13-8 win over the Roosters.

On the way to HBF Park women's jerseys were accidentally left at the hotel, and put into an Uber to be delivered in time for the game.

However, the jerseys and socks were delivered to HBF Stadium, a venue of confusingly similar name across town in Perth.

Following the game, the women then peeled off the jerseys and returned them to the men, who wore them in their 34-0 loss to Newcastle soon afterwards.

In the other women's game, St George Illawarra copped a huge blow in their 13-6 loss to the Broncos with Holli Wheeler suffering a suspected ACL injury.

The 30-year-old Australia and NSW star was stretchered off the field in agony after being twisted in a tackle against Brisbane.

Wheeler, the club's vice-captain, will go for scans to confirm the extent of the injury.

The Broncos finished the day at the top of the standings leading into day two this afternoon.

League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
Watch: Steven Adams celebrates half-court three-point buzzer beater with shoulder shimmy
2
Steven Adams reveals secret behind his incredible one-handed, half-court buzzer beater
3
Crusaders beat the Blues in bruising encounter at Eden Park
4
‘An MMA submission move?’ - Steven Adams’ teammates fume about foul as he shrugs it off
5
Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua loved Israel Adesanya's Halbergs attack on tall poppy syndrome
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Ex-Warrior Anthony Gelling suspended by Warrington following alleged assault

'Why am I seeing two different surgeons?' - Furious Sharks star Dugan denies faking knee problems

Surprise position switch orchestrated for South Sydney’s Kangaroos star Cam Murray

Winless Toronto Wolfpack weighing up bolstering squad with second-tier players