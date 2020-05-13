Warriors to be without David Fusitu'a for three weeks as centre arrives in Australia

The Warriors don't expect winger-turned-centre David Fusitu'a until the third week of the new NRL season at the earliest, after his late arrival into Australia.

Fustiu'a, 25, was one of two players to remain in New Zealand after the Kiwi side relocated to Australia at the start of this month, missing the flight to Tamworth on compassionate grounds.

However, Fusitu'a has now arrived in the New South Wales town, having to isolate away from his teammates for 14 days.

"I think he'll be OK," coach Stephen Kearney says.

"We'll keep checking in with him obviously. We'll try and get a Zoom call to him from all the boys."