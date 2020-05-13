TODAY |

Warriors to be without David Fusitu'a for three weeks as centre arrives in Australia

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors don't expect winger-turned-centre David Fusitu'a until the third week of the new NRL season at the earliest, after his late arrival into Australia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The star winger-turned-centre didn’t travel to Australia initially for personal reasons. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Fustiu'a, 25, was one of two players to remain in New Zealand after the Kiwi side relocated to Australia at the start of this month, missing the flight to Tamworth on compassionate grounds.

However, Fusitu'a has now arrived in the New South Wales town, having to isolate away from his teammates for 14 days.

"I think he'll be OK," coach Stephen Kearney says.

"We'll keep checking in with him obviously. We'll try and get a Zoom call to him from all the boys."

While they'll be without Fusitu'a for the restart of the season on May 28, the Warriors are expected to add the services of former Sharks prop Toby Rudolph, who'll sign a three-year deal with the Warriors.

League
Warriors
NRL
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
'I'm back' - Mike Tyson posts explosive new training vid
2
NSW police hand NRL star Nathan Cleary $1000 fine after lying about lockdown breach
3
Ex-All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder to make Super Rugby return with new club
4
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa signs rookie contract worth almost $50 million guaranteed
5
'Frustration levels definitely increasing' - Sporting organisations seek clarity over return to playing
MORE FROM
League
MORE
02:30

Early research shows some ethnic groups are more susceptible to coronavirus than others

Concerns over police powers to search marae under new enforcement legislation
02:06

'Frustration levels definitely increasing' - Sporting organisations seek clarity over return to playing
08:37

Retirement age needs to rise in wake of Covid-19 crisis - economist