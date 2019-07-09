TODAY |

Warriors wing Ken Maumalo says he's lost 'a bit of trust' in refs after weekend's howler

1 NEWS
More From
League
Warriors
NRL

Ken Maumalo is still replaying his disallowed try from Saturday's close win against the Knights in Newcastle.

"Greeney [Blake Green] came across, Fus [David Fusitu'a] came across and they asked, 'did you get it down?'" Maumalo recounted to 1 NEWS.

"I said to them, 'yeah, I got it down'. I was really confident I got it down."

Despite his confidence, the NRL Bunker officials saw things differently.

The Bunker identified a knock-on when the Warriors winger dove to score but Maumalo said he still had his fingers firmly on the ball.

Maumalo told 1 NEWS he thinks the officials looked at the wrong angle and their analysis of his finish is something he'll likely hold on to for some time.

"I think I lost a bit of trust in them so next time I'll probably say I didn't get it down."

The Warriors still managed to find their game-winning try though Sam Lisone, despite the setback.

Regardless of the results, NRL boss Todd Greenburg has spoken out about the officiating this season, which has been heavily scrutinised lately.

"There have been some errors our match officials have made - I can't sugarcoat it," Greenberg said yesterday.

"We don't want to see errors but in saying that we are dealing with human beings so errors will happen from time to time.

"But one error is too many."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Warriors winger says he knows he grounded the ball in the close win over the Knights, despite what the officials think. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
League
Warriors
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
Joao Sousa thought he had Nadal beat when he sliced a shot short - but the Spaniard had other ideas in his straight sets win.
Rafael Nadal wins insane 20-shot Wimbledon rally with no-look backhand at the net
2
Slater said Johnson and others aren't putting in the required effort for Cronulla.
Billy Slater slams Shaun Johnson, senior Sharks after shock defeat - 'They're letting the team down'
3
The Crusaders coach said he's done all he can - now all that's left is December's interview.
Scott Robertson 'optimistic' heading into All Blacks coach interview - 'They know who they're getting'
4
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes at the Cricket World Cup to find out about the fun but serious exercise.
Soccer volleyball: The bizarre warm-up the Black Caps use to get 'competitive juices flowing'
5
1 NEWS
Kiwis star Joseph Manu shows off his power with brutal don't argue
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:15
Johnson was taken off by John Morris with four minutes to go and the Sharks trailing 22-24 to the Broncos.

Under-fire Shaun Johnson pulled by coach as team desperately sought game-winning moment
00:14
Brisbane clawed their way back for a 24-22 victory over Cronulla.

Tonga's Tevita Pangai Junior throws miracle pass to seal Broncos' win over Sharks
1 NEWS

Stephen Kearney 'given up' on discussing refs' performances after controversial calls in win over Knights - 'A few howlers'
1 NEWS

Kiwis star Joseph Manu shows off his power with brutal don't argue