Warriors win race to sign blockbusting Dragons forward Leeson Ah Mau - report

St George Illawarra forward Leeson Ah Mau is reportedly set to return to the Warriors next season.

The NZ Herald reports Ah Mau, who began his career at the Warriors in 2009, has agreed to join the Kiwi NRL club next season on a three-year deal worth around $500,000 a season.

Ah Mau's signature has been hotly contested for this season, with clubs such as the Knights, Titans and Panthers all keen and adding the Auckland-born front-rower to their roster. The Dragons were also aiming to re-sign the 28-year-old.

The 1.85m tall, 110kg powerhouse has been a dominant presence off the bench for St George Illawara in their table-topping start to the season.

In 11 games, he's made 27 tackle breaks, 476 post-contact metres while averaging 8.6 hit ups and 117 running metres.

He's also made 213 tackles so far this season with a tackle efficiency rating of 93.4 per cent.

The addition will help the Warriors cover their bases in the middle forward role with the future of club stalwart Simon Mannering's career uncertain after the 287-game veteran confirmed earlier this month he has thought about retirement.