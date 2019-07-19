TODAY |

Warriors win one-point thriller over Sharks after Blake Green's first career field goal

AAP
The first field goal of Blake Green's NRL career has sunk Shaun Johnson's Cronulla and capped a dramatic 19-18 win for the Warriors in Wellington.

A desperate mid-table match on a cold, wet Friday night finally swung the home team's way when the Warriors got it right five minutes from time and converted a one-pointer, having had all sorts of problems doing the same thing in recent times.

The Sharks had a chance to level in the final play but Chad Townsend's field goal attempt flew wide, bringing relief to a Warriors side who will feel the result was just.

Led by an astonishing 300 run metres from captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, the hosts dominated for long periods but were undone twice by what appeared to be poor rulings in two of Cronulla's three tries.

The Sharks stayed in the contest and nearly looked like forcing victory for Johnson, particularly when the former long-serving Warriors halfback helped forge a 12-2 lead.

He was at his best in putting Briton Nikora across, the beaming smile on the face of the off-season club-hopper possibly explaining the deluge of boos that preceded his successful conversion.

Another former Warriors halfback had his moment soon afterwards when Townsend crossed although it was in contentious circumstances.

Matt Moylan's offload found a juggling Bronson Xerri who batted the ball to Townsend. Both transfers hinted at being forward but the bunker wasn't consulted.

The Sharks barely visited the Warriors zone for the next 50 minutes but all the hosts had to show for it was a slick converted try to Green and a penalty to Issac Luke.

Match officials were back in the spotlight when Sosaia Feki crossed via what appeared a blatant forward pass from Nikora before cleverly controlling the grounding behind his back.

Nikorima busted through and dragged Moylan over the line to reduce Cronulla's lead to 18-16 and the scores were level when Andrew Fifita had a brain explosion.

The Sharks prop shoulder charged Lachlan Burr without the ball, earning 10 minutes in the sin bin and gifting two points that set up the dramatic finish.

The former Warrior had a chance to take it to golden point in the dying seconds but his field goal was wide.
