 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Warriors welcome back Simon Mannering for clash with Broncos

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Warriors will welcome key forward Simon Mannering back into the starting side when they take on the Brisbane Broncos at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.

Simon Mannering scores a try. Vodafone Warriors v Wests Tigers. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 28 August 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Simon Mannering scores a try.

Source: Photosport

Mannering has missed the club's last two matches against the Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra Dragons - both of which they lost - with coach Stephen Kearney saying that his return couldn't have come soon enough.

"We certainly missed Simon’s presence in our last two matches," Kearney said.

"He adds a lot to our group and it’s good to have him back this week."

Prop James Gavet returns to the starting side, having been shifted to the interchange bench against the Dragons, while Albert Vete will play his first match for the club since the round three loss to the Bulldogs in Dunedin.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 3. Blake Ayshford, 4. David Fusitu'a, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. James Gavet, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Ben Matulino, 11. Bodene Thompson, 12. Ryan Hoffman, 13. Simon Mannering.

Interchange (from): 14. Nathaniel Roache, 15. Sam Lisone, 16. Albert Vete, 17. Bunty Afoa, 18. Tui Lolohea, 20. Toafofoa Sipley, 21. Ligi Sao, 22. Mason Lino.

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:55
1
More than 500 friends and family gathered to celebrate Daniel Baldwin's life today.

Video: Teammates of Wellington rugby player who died after suffering head injury perform emotional haka outside funeral

00:29
2
Leigh’s Adam Higson was shown a straight red card for this cheap shot on Salford’s Stuart O’Brien.

Watch: Worst tackle ever? League player nearly decapitates rival with horrendous late coathanger tackle


3
Leivaha Pulu looks to pass

Warriors confirm signing of Titans forward Leivaha Pulu

00:30
4
Going through their final preparations before the start of racing on Saturday, Team New Zealand are looking good.

Watch: Team New Zealand's catamaran slices through Bermuda seas days before opening race

00:33
5
Leon Lawson went after Jose Uzcategui after his fighter was disqualified in Washington DC.

Sucker punch-throwing boxing trainer faces 25 years in prison for cowardly actions

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

'Broken' - Ariana Grande devastated after terror attack at Manchester concert

"I am so so sorry. i don't have words."

00:08
Ariana Grande fans ran from her concert in Manchester today after an incident.

Manchester wakes up to aftermath of devastating explosion that killed 22, injured more than 50 outside Ariana Grande concert

The incident is being treated as a terror attack "until police know otherwise".

01:54
EQC refused to pay a temporary accommodation supplement to the man unless he signed a confidentiality agreement.

Christchurch senior citizen resolves stoush with EQC, but still feels bullied

Colin Feneck was on the verge of being thrown out of his temporary accommodation as EQC halted rent payments.

01:02
Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.

'It will be a success and it will be here for a long time' - Hamilton mayor determined to keep Sevens in the city for years to come

Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ