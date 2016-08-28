Warriors welcome back Simon Mannering for clash with Broncos

The Warriors will welcome key forward Simon Mannering back into the starting side when they take on the Brisbane Broncos at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.

Simon Mannering scores a try. Source: Photosport

Mannering has missed the club's last two matches against the Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra Dragons - both of which they lost - with coach Stephen Kearney saying that his return couldn't have come soon enough.

"We certainly missed Simon’s presence in our last two matches," Kearney said.

"He adds a lot to our group and it’s good to have him back this week."

Prop James Gavet returns to the starting side, having been shifted to the interchange bench against the Dragons, while Albert Vete will play his first match for the club since the round three loss to the Bulldogs in Dunedin.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 3. Blake Ayshford, 4. David Fusitu'a, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. James Gavet, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Ben Matulino, 11. Bodene Thompson, 12. Ryan Hoffman, 13. Simon Mannering.