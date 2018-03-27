Warriors welcome back Blair, Fusitu'a, and Maumalo to starting line-up for top eight clash with Panthers

The Warriors have made several changes to their squad after last week's heartbreaking loss to the Sharks as they turn their attention to a trip to Penrith to play the Panthers on Friday.

Warriors forward Adam Blair in action during a NRL match against the Canberra Raiders. Source: Photosport

Adam Blair, David Fusitu'a and Ken Maumalo are all back in the squad after missing last week's 18-15 loss.

With Fusitu'a and Maumalo covering the wings, utility Pera Hiku has returned to the centres alongside Solomone Kata.

The returns also move Gerard Beale back to the bench.

There have also been changes in the forwards, with Tohu Harris and Bunty Afoa both requiring replacements after suffering serious knee and elbow injuries respectively in Auckland last Friday.

As a result, Simon Mannering has shifted from loose forward to the second row to replace Harris while Blair makes a timely return to reclaim the No 13 jersey.

Afoa's spot on the bench has been given to Ligi Sao.

The fifth-placed Warriors play the fourth-placed Panthers at 10pm NZT on Friday.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C), 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Blake Green, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 James Gavet, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Isaiah Papali’i, 12 Simon Mannering, 13 Adam Blair