 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Warriors welcome back Blair, Fusitu'a, and Maumalo to starting line-up for top eight clash with Panthers

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Warriors have made several changes to their squad after last week's heartbreaking loss to the Sharks as they turn their attention to a trip to Penrith to play the Panthers on Friday.

Adam Blair. Canberra Raiders v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia. 24th March 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Warriors forward Adam Blair in action during a NRL match against the Canberra Raiders.

Source: Photosport

Adam Blair, David Fusitu'a and Ken Maumalo are all back in the squad after missing last week's 18-15 loss.

With Fusitu'a and Maumalo covering the wings, utility Pera Hiku has returned to the centres alongside Solomone Kata.

The returns also move Gerard Beale back to the bench.

There have also been changes in the forwards, with Tohu Harris and Bunty Afoa both requiring replacements after suffering serious knee and elbow injuries respectively in Auckland last Friday.

As a result, Simon Mannering has shifted from loose forward to the second row to replace Harris while Blair makes a timely return to reclaim the No 13 jersey.

Afoa's spot on the bench has been given to Ligi Sao.

The fifth-placed Warriors play the fourth-placed Panthers at 10pm NZT on Friday.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C), 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Blake Green, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 James Gavet, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Isaiah Papali’i, 12 Simon Mannering, 13 Adam Blair

Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga, 15 Chris Satae, 16 Ligi Sao, 17 Gerard Beale, 18 Joseph Vuna, 20 Karl Lawton, 21 Sam Lisone, 22 Mason Lino
 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

Watch: Brazilian superstar Neymar takes play-acting to pathetic new level, writhes on the ground in embarrassing fashion

2
Adam Blair. Canberra Raiders v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia. 24th March 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Warriors welcome back Blair, Fusitu'a, and Maumalo to starting line-up for top eight clash with Panthers

00:15
3
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

'He's just a faker, a diver, a simulator, a play-actor' - Neymar's ridiculous antics anger football world

4
The corner of a Rugby Field in Tawa, New Zealand

Former Kiwi secondary school rugby player handed four-year ban after admitting breaching anti-doping rules

5
Philippines' basketballers take a selfie after their brawl with Australia

Outrage after Philippines basketball team pose for selfie after brawl with Australia

Magnifying glass in front of an open newspaper with paper houses. Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate.

Tenancy Tribunal slams Wellington property management firm for delaying repair work on mouldy house

Alex Holland said he first contacted Oxygen in March after black mould appeared. But it was not until 22 June that repairs were completed.

Police car generic.

Woman's 'unexplained' death in Levin being investigated by police

The woman's body was found at a property in the lower North Island town yesterday afternoon.

00:33
Now, the difficult task of getting the group to safety begins.

Boys trapped in Thailand cave could have to wait months before getting out, army says

The 12 and their football coach were found alive this morning.

Sunrise on green farm field in New Zealand

Auckland Council investigating after more than 30 sheep die after being attacked by two dogs

A farmer shot both dogs following yesterday's incident in Pukekohe.

01:26
Simon Bridges brought up the issue of the embattled Deputy Police Commissioner in Question Time.

Watch: Fired up Winston Peters denies Wally Haumaha was NZ First Candidate in face of Simon Bridges’ questions

Yesterday Cabinet agreed to launch as independent inquiry into Mr Haumaha's appointment to the role of Deputy Police Commissioner.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 