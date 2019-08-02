TODAY |

Warriors want Kodi Nikorima to keep running despite Blake Green's exit

Source:  AAP

The Warriors want five-eighth Kodi Nikorima's first instinct to still be to run despite chief organiser Blake Green's NRL exit for Newcastle.

Kodi Nikorima in action for the Warriors against the Raiders. Source: Photosport

Nikorima has been at his best this year when playing instinctive football, built largely off the back of Green taking charge as the Warriors' main controller.

But with the veteran gone, the Warriors' halves pairing suddenly has a completely new dynamic with Chanel Harris-Tavita to play No.7 against Manly on Friday night.

Regardless though, captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck wanted Nikorima's game to stay the same.

"We hope (he keeps running)," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"We all say he's dangerous when he's running with the ball in hand.

"He creates off the back of his run so we hope he's still running and we're pushing him to."

Harris-Tavita began the year as the Warriors' five-eighth alongside Green, with Nikorima coming off the bench.

However, Harris-Tavita was dropped on the competition's resumption and has been forced to come off the bench with limited opportunities since - mostly used at dummy-half.

He played three games as a chief organiser at halfback last year alongside a makeshift five-eighth, but has otherwise always played alongside Green.

Tuivasa-Sheck said the team's resilience in camp on the NSW Central Coast meant the message was simple for anyone like Harris-Tavita who came into the team.

"Just come over and have a crack. Just dig your heels in and go after it," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"Chanel's been doing that since he's come in to Terrigal.

"We chucked him on at hooker, he plays half, he plays hooker again so wherever he's gone, he's just had a crack.

"Losing someone like Greeny is tough but Chanel's ready to have a crack and we're ready to back him."

