Warriors veteran Simon Mannering to retire at the end of NRL season after 14 years with the New Zealand club

Warriors veteran Simon Mannering has announced today that he will retire at the end of 2018 season after 14 seasons with the New Zealand club.

The 31-year-old has played 293 NRL games for the Warriors.

Mannering admits the decision to retire wasn’t an easy choice to make.

"It has taken a while to reach this point but I’m now comfortable with the decision I've finally made," said Mannering.



"It hasn't been easy that's for sure. There has been a lot to think about. I've really enjoyed this season and that was one of the factors that was playing on my mind."

Mannering is set to play his 300th NRL match for the Warriors in the final round against Canberra Raiders on August 31.



"I'm really grateful to the Warriors for giving me the time I needed. It's a big call when you consider retirement, even more so having played my whole career for this great club.



"It's not over yet, though. There are still a lot of games to be played and I want to do all I can to help the team and the coaching staff in our bid to finish this season as well as we possibly can."

Simon Mannering in action against the Storm. Source: Getty

Mannering made his debut for the Warriors at 18-years-old against the Brisbane Broncos in June in 2005.