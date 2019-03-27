TODAY |

Warriors' utility Jazz Tevaga to miss up to six months after ankle surgery

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors' 2020 NRL campaign has taken a hit before it's even begun, with utility Jazz Tevaga ruled out for up to six months after an operation on his ankle.

Jazz Tevaga in action for the Warriors in an NRL match against the Wests Tigers in Sydney. Source: Photosport

Tevaga, 24, went under the knife last night, looking to fix an ongoing ankle issue from the past season.

The versatile forward took to Instagram to explain the procedure, indicating he'll be out of action for between four and six months.

"I had a big screw drilled in through my tibia & my fibular to tighten the joint. Then I had two tight ropes put in & I had some bone spurs shaved off. So a pretty big surgery,'' Tevaga wrote on Instagram.

"This is my first surgery and I must admit I am very nervous to go through this all, not really physically but more so mentally. I'll take a day at a time and I'm doing my best to stay positive.

"I am very grateful to have a very loving support."

Tevaga's absence will be another setback for the Warriors, having let go of hooker Issac Luke while Nathaniel Roache is recovering from another knee reconstruction.

Karl Lawton and new signing Wayde Egan are looming as the two fit options at hooker for the Warriors heading into the season.

